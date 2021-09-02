The Dodos Announce New Album 'Grizzly Peak'

The Dodos announce Grizzly Peak, the beloved bay area duo's new full-length album, due out November 12th on Polyvinyl Record Co. Today they share the singles "Annie" and "The Surface". "Annie", the lead single of the two, is one of The Dodos' brightest, most bombastic songs ever, and serves as a statement of intent for Grizzly Peak, introducing themes the band grapples with over the course of the entire album: forgiveness, regret, shame, and, above all, profound, enduring love.

"We had a lot of production goals when we set out to make Grizzly Peak," shares The Dodos' Meric Long, "and the song 'Annie' touches on all of them. It's a song about regret and accountability, as the first song it felt appropriate in disclosing what the intentions of the record are: rediscovering the initial premise for this band, while saying 'thank you' to our fans and those we've worked with along the way."

For over 15 years, The Dodos have been careening, almost recklessly, towards some perfect ideal of how The Dodos should sound. First formed with the intention of creating a record that felt and sounded how the inside of a guitar might, the band have spent the intervening years sprinting towards that platonic ideal.

Now, after so long, finally: Grizzly Peak. The eighth album by Meric Long and Logan Kroeber still plays as if in freefall, but things are different this time. Meditative and sometimes painful in its emotional excavation, over the course of ten anthemic, gorgeously-rendered tracks, Grizzly Peak reveals itself as that place Long and Kroeber were always desperately trying to find.

Listen to the two lead singles, "Annie" and "The Surface", below: