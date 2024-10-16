The Discarded to Release Sixth Studio Album THE GREEN DOOR, Featuring First Single 'Testify!'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The father-and-sons trio, The Discarded, are back with their sixth full-length studio album, The Green Door, set to release on November 25, 2024. Leading the album is the energetic first single, "Testify!"-a fiery rock anthem that channels the band's signature intensity and passion set for release on October 16th, 2024. The song originated from a jam session between guitarist JP Wasson and his son, Caden, and was further transformed by bassist Jared Wasson's live performances. "Testify!" stands out for its Southern preacher vibe, mixed with the driving force of punk, and topped off with the iconic line: "Brothers and sisters I need you to testify!"

The song evolved when bassist Jared introduced a fresh, vibrant bassline during live performances, diverging from the original recording. "Jared's live counter riff added a completely new dimension to the song," JP explains. Inspired by this new energy, the band re-recorded the track to capture the heightened intensity. Guitarist Michael McKenzie contributed intricate riffs that mesh with Jared's bass, adding a groove reminiscent of the '60s "Day Tripper" vibe, while Carmen Toth's background vocals give the track a full, resonant quality.

The Green Door highlights The Discarded's evolving sound, merging the grit of garage rock with the punch of punk and elements of classic rock. The album was produced by John Critchley, whose work with artists like Elliott BROOD and Dan Mangan adds a polished yet vibrant feel to the record.

Michael McKenzie, a standout figure in the Canadian rock scene, was integral to shaping the album's sonic identity. From touring North America with Universal Honey and supporting acts like The Goo Goo Dolls, The Tragically Hip, and Alanis Morissette, to playing with The Lowest of The Low and The New Mendicants, McKenzie's versatile background shines through on The Green Door.

This album marks another bold step in The Discarded's evolution. Recorded at Green Door Studios, it embodies a powerful fusion of garage rock, old-school punk, metal, and '60s/'70s rock influences. With production and mixing by John Critchley, the ten original tracks on The Green Door deliver a high-energy experience that compels listeners to move. The album also features standout contributions from Michael McKenzie on guitar, Carmen Toth on background vocals, and Lee Rose of Ace of Wands, whose heavy metal violin adds a unique twist. The striking cover art by illustrator Rachael Muir complements the album's bold and eclectic sound.

Website: https://www.thediscarded.ca/

Comments