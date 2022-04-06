The Country Music Cruise 2023 Announces Lineup

Just as The Country Music Cruise 2022 docked following a week of delightful entertainment and beautiful ports of call, organizers announced the exciting lineup for the 2023 Country Music Party at Sea. The 9th Annual Country Music Cruise aboard Holland America's stunning Nieuw Amsterdam will feature Randy Owen, Clay Walker, The Oak Ridge Boys, Mark Chesnutt, Neal McCoy, Pam Tillis, and many others. The seven day cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale on Sunday, January 22, and make stops in picturesque St. Maarten and San Juan before returning on January 29.

"We really appreciate our artists and dedicated cruisers for sticking with us through a very challenging couple of years," said Mike Jason, StarVista LIVE Senior Vice President, Live Entertainment. "Last week was absolutely amazing with an incredibly talented group of stars and musicians performing all day into the night, the greatest group of fans in the world, and a combination of beautiful Caribbean weather and a luxury ship with world class amenities and service. We are planning 2023 to be bigger and better than ever."

In addition to the headliners, the exciting lineup includes Asleep At The Wheel, Johnny Lee, John Berry, Jimmy Fortune, T.G. Sheppard, Gary Morris, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, The Malpass Brothers, Ray Scott, Karen Hester - A Tribute To Dolly, Gil Grand "The Grand Tour", 50 Shades of Hay, Chuck Mead, Tim Atwood & Chrissy Sparks, and more to be added. Perennial favorites the Elvis Tribute Artists and a very special Grand Ole Opry at Sea performance event return to the cruise.

Guests onboard The Country Music Cruise enjoy more than 100 live performances in seven different venues throughout the week. Cruisers can socialize with their favorite artists at theme nights, panel discussions, Q&A sessions, jam sessions, meet and greets, and have unprecedented opportunities to meet and mingle with the stars aboard what has been called the ultimate country music party. The non-stop entertainment also includes Country karaoke, Gospel Hour, dueling pianos, corn hole tournament, and line dancing.

Fares for The Country Music Cruise 2023 include all concerts, daily activities, delicious meals and so much more.