The Cheap Thrills Release New Single 'Reborn'

The band is taking on 1000 capacity venues in the shape of the Liverpool O2 Academy on April 8.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Self-made Liverpudlian indie band The Cheap Thrills have released their brand new single 'Reborn' via Ditto Music. The anthemic song finds the award-winning band rising like a phoenix with larger choruses, brighter riffs and wittier lyricism than ever before.

Regarding the single frontman Lewis Pike says, "'Reborn' dwells primarily on the past. Exploring the idea that; to be happy we need to do the painful s sometimes. Fresh starts. New beginnings. Life."

Fiercely independent, The Cheap Thrills are the epitome of a true DIY success story. With no management or label, the band started releasing their own music in 2015 alongside booking and promoting all their own shows.

What started with modest beginnings in a Liverpool basement has now snowballed into the band taking on 1000 capacity venues in the shape of the Liverpool O2 Academy (April 8th). In rock 'n' roll spirit, they've also caused chaos at secret pop up shows in hotel rooms and carnage in local boozers along the way. They have also been chosen as support for the likes of Jamie Webster, the DMA's and The Night Café.

With a sound that calls to mind Sea Girls as much as it does The Pigeon Detectives, the singles of The Cheap Thrills have proved a hit on airwaves both sides of the Atlantic. 'Saint Or Sinner', 'Codependence' and 'Smile When You Sleep' have all received support from BBC 6Music and Radio X, while gaining spins from Sirius XM and KX93.5 in the States. They have also featured in high profile Spotify playlists including 'Hot New Bands' and 'The Indie List'.

'Codependence' proved a particular tearaway hit and following the 2018 release it was selected to soundtrack Liverpool FC's European kit campaign, receiving 12 million streams worldwide.

The band's music has had further high-profile syncs internationally including Channel 4, E4, Sky Uno, BT Sport, British Airways and the BBC. Most recently they were presented with the 'Liverpool Band Of The Year Award' in 2022 by Sound Music Group.

The Cheap Thrills have announced a full UK tour running through April and May 2023. Their raucous live shows will call at five major cities all listed below.

Listen to the new single here:

THE CHEAP THRILLS UK HEADLINE TOUR 2023

April
8th - Liverpool, O2 Academy
21st - Southampton, Heartbreakers
22nd - London, The Finsbury
29th - Glasgow, The Flying Duck
May
13th - Hull, The Social

Tickets are on sale now here


