The Chainsmokers Release New Song 'See You Again' With Illenium Feat. Carlie Hanson

Grammy® Award-winning and chart-topping artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have joined forces with ILLENIUM & Carlie Hanson on their new collaboration, “See You Again,” out today via RCA Records. The song marks their third release in three consecutive months in the new TCS5 Era.

The song arrives alongside an official video directed by That One Blond Kid, which was filmed in part when all the artists came together for a performance at Denver’s Mile High Stadium in front of 50,000 people, and also on a drive throughout the streets of Los Angeles with Carlie.

“See You Again” follows The Chainsmokers and ILLENIUM’s previous collaboration, 2019’s Platinum single “Takeaway” featuring Lennon Stella, which has over half a Billion streams to date. It also continues The Chainsmokers’ impressive stream of releases this year after teaming up with 347aidan on “Up & Down” and bludnymph on “Self Destruction Mode.”

The Chainsmokers continue to play shows and festivals around the world, including the biggest show of their career at LA Historic Park in California on August 19th, and two upcoming special shows at Red Rocks in Colorado on September 2nd and 3rd.

Stay tuned for more from The Chainsmokers very soon!