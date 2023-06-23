The Chainsmokers Release New Song 'See You Again' With Illenium Feat. Carlie Hanson

The song arrives alongside an official video directed by That One Blond Kid

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 1 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Video: Troye Sivan Previews New Single 'RUSH' Photo 3 Video: Troye Sivan Previews New Single 'RUSH'
Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 4 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month

The Chainsmokers Release New Song 'See You Again' With Illenium Feat. Carlie Hanson

Grammy® Award-winning and chart-topping artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have joined forces with ILLENIUM & Carlie Hanson on their new collaboration, “See You Again,” out today via RCA Records. The song marks their third release in three consecutive months in the new TCS5 Era.

The song arrives alongside an official video directed by That One Blond Kid, which was filmed in part when all the artists came together for a performance at Denver’s Mile High Stadium in front of 50,000 people, and also on a drive throughout the streets of Los Angeles with Carlie.

“See You Again” follows The Chainsmokers and ILLENIUM’s previous collaboration, 2019’s Platinum single “Takeaway” featuring Lennon Stella, which has over half a Billion streams to date. It also continues The Chainsmokers’ impressive stream of releases this year after teaming up with 347aidan on “Up & Down” and bludnymph on “Self Destruction Mode.”

The Chainsmokers continue to play shows and festivals around the world, including the biggest show of their career at LA Historic Park in California on August 19th, and two upcoming special shows at Red Rocks in Colorado on September 2nd and 3rd.

Stay tuned for more from The Chainsmokers very soon!




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Christine Tarquinio to Unveil New Single, You And Me As A Prelude To EP Release SILHOUETTE Photo
Christine Tarquinio to Unveil New Single, 'You And Me' As A Prelude To EP Release SILHOUETTE

Melbourne, Australian pop singer-songwriter, Christine Tarquinio has revealed the upcoming release of her single, 'You and Me,' on Friday June 23rd 2023.

2
MusiCares Launches Humans Of Hip Hop In Partnership With Vivid Seats Photo
MusiCares Launches Humans Of Hip Hop In Partnership With Vivid Seats

The program is directed at providing resources tailored to the needs of the hip hop community nationwide with an initial focus in eight key cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles/Compton, New York, Oakland, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

3
Producing Team JxJ Signs With Bigger Picture & Matter Music Photo
Producing Team JxJ Signs With Bigger Picture & Matter Music

Matter Music have also amassed success in both the US and UK with hit singles that include ‘, ‘One Too Many’ with Pink & Keith Urban, ‘Friends’ Marshemello x Anne Marie, ‘You’ Regard x Tate McRae, Troye Sivan, ’House on Fire’ with Mimi Webb and most recently celebrating 8 wks at Number 1 with Calvin Harris x Ellie Goulding’s single ‘Miracle’.

4
Lil Lotus Shares When Life Gives You Lemons Feat. Sophie Powers Photo
Lil Lotus Shares 'When Life Gives You Lemons' Feat. Sophie Powers

Produced by Matt Malpass (Blink 182, MGK) 'When Life Give You Lemons” opens with a brightly strummed guitar as emotional vocals from Lotus tell his side of a dysfunctional romance.  Sophie’s verse is a spunky, tongue-in-cheek response to Lotus with a punchy delivery dripping in attitude. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Kelly Clarkson Says Broadway Is One of the 'Main Reasons' She's Moving to New York CityKelly Clarkson Says Broadway Is One of the 'Main Reasons' She's Moving to New York City
Interview: Ivan Hernandez on Bonding Over Theatre With Sarah Jessica Parker In AND JUST LIKE THATInterview: Ivan Hernandez on Bonding Over Theatre With Sarah Jessica Parker In AND JUST LIKE THAT
Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover in CARPOOL KARAOKEVideo: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover in CARPOOL KARAOKE
MusiCares Launches Humans Of Hip Hop In Partnership With Vivid SeatsMusiCares Launches Humans Of Hip Hop In Partnership With Vivid Seats

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video
WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD