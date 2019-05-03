The Budos Band Unveil GAME OF THRONE Playlist Inspired By Their Catalog

Today, The Budos Band have compiled their own "Game of Thrones" themed playlist with FLOOD. Digging through the depths of their prolific catalog, the playlist highlights the strong connection between the enthralling imagery of the show and the band's signature cinematic sound and lyricism. The playlist complements the recent release of their new album V out now on Daptone Records. The record continues to gain acclaim, charting at #1 on theBillboard Heatseekers Albums last week.



Listen The Budos Band GOT Playlist HERE.

The Budos Dirge...

While the Crimson Skies bring forth Shattered Winds, Nature's Wrath is about to crash down upon humanity. The dead are approaching, rising up fromDeep in the Sand, like Black Hills unable to be flattened within the Valley of the Damned. It is the Peak of Eternal Night, while a Trail of Tearsfollows wherever darkness reaches. But there are warriors that are ready to fight for the light, Unbroken, Unshaven, as they look Into The Fog and prepare for battle. Like a River Serpentine filled with Black Venom, the Veil of Shadows has arrived. T.I.B.W.F!



Over the course of their nearly decade and a half long career, the 60's/70's influenced afro-soul instrumental band's thunderous and eclectic sound has known no bounds. Budos Band V is a collection of expertly crafted energizing guitar licks, syncopated percussion precision, vigorous horns, and validates that the band is in their most monumental form to date. The band previously unleashed brooding album cuts, "Old Engine Oil", "Arcane Rambler", and "Veil of Shadows" to critical accolades.



Guitar player/producer, Tom Brenneck says Budos Band V feels like the truest representation of the band, describing the record as having the rock and roll element found in their 2014 album, Burnt Offering, as well as songs that could have found themselves on the first three Budos records. Two decades of playing together has resulted in an evolved sound since their Afro-soul beginnings, but no matter how many new influences get mixed in over the years, they remain in sync. This harmonious blend stems from the collaboration between Brenneck and Daptone co-founder Gabe Roth, who produced the band's first three records and was at the helm of the mixingboard for Budos Band V.



Make sure to catch The Budos Band on tour in a city near you! Full list of tour dates below and here.



The Budos Band Tour Dates

5/31: London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

6/1: Suffolk, UK @ Red Rooster Festival

6/14: Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers / Brown's Island Band Shell

6/15: Virginia Beach, VA @ The Bunker

6/29: Blue Mountain, NC @ Grey Eagle's 25th Anniversary Festival

6/27: Baltimore, MD @ Union Craft Brewing

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You