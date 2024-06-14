The Blessed Madonna, Daniel Wilson & KON UNITE on New Single 'Count On My Love' Ft. Yuki Kanesaka

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Blessed Madonna has joined forces with Daniel Wilson & KON on new single, “Count On My Love” ft. Yuki Kanesaka.

Following on the heels of ‘Happier’ ft. Clementine Douglas — The Blessed Madonna’s first ever Silver-certified record and highest charting UK single to date (#17) — ‘Count On My Love’ lands as another slice of bubbling, club-adjacent pop.

Linking with US singer-songwriter, Daniel Wilson (The Weeknd, Joji, GRYFFIN), and renowned Boston DJ, remixer and crate-digger, KON (Defected, Fools Gold) — one half of the legendary KON & AMIR On Track compilation series — for the first time, “Count On My Love” also features piano by DJ, producer and Berklee College Of Music Professor, Yuki Kanesaka; a self-confessed ‘groove researcher’ who has turned in remixes for everyone from Bootsy Collins to Chaka Khan during his career.

Paying homage to The Blessed Madonna’s roots in Chicago and the inner-city clubs, “Count On My Love” comes together as a celebration of the sounds that have come to help shape modern US dance music.

“The whistling is just Daniel Wilson on a hot demo mic”, explains The Blessed Madonna of recording “Count On My Love.” “He whistles in session to practice or find melodies and it just fit so well.”

“The piano interlude was Yuki being asked to play it like Bruce Hornsby, which is amazing. At the end of the session with KON and Yuki, I literally took all the magnificent jazz and funk playing, ran it through two distortion units and added a 909 on top, and I was like ‘I swear this is gonna to be a good one’.”

With a host of festival dates on the horizon over the next few months including Mad Cool, Tomorrowland, Electric Picnic & Lost Village, as well as Ibiza stop-offs with Circoloco and Defected in Ibiza, “Count On My Love” marks the start of a busy summer for The Blessed Madonna — look out for more soon.

About The Blessed Madonna

The Blessed Madonna began with three magic words, scrawled in shoe polish on a broken - down box and hung on the wall at a small sweaty party: We Still Believe. “I think you have to give up completely to really understand what hope is. It was like 2011? I had spectacularly, monumentally failed. I left the label. I wasn’t DJing. I wasn’t putting out records. I was divorced and living on my Dad’s couch so naturally my friends and I decided to throw an illegal rave. We didn’t have any decorations, so I took a box and wrote, ‘We Still Believe’ on it. I needed to believe that something better was possible and that’s how it all started.” After years of $50 gigs, strung together by gas money and surfed couches, The Blessed Madonna cemented her reputation as a sublime technician behind the decks with a legacy of fluent and dynamic sets, spanning from disco to techno to house and back. One room sweatboxes, circus tents, theaters, massive festival stages and entire city blocks have all served as the canvas for her shows.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



