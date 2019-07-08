The Black Seeds Drop New EP REFABRICATED: FABRIC REMIXES & RARITIES Fabric, Out Now

Ahead of their European tour, New Zealand reggae-soul legends, The Black Seeds, are pleased to announce the upcoming release of 'REFABRICATED: Fabric Remixes & Rarities' - a tasty selection of unreleased tracks, remixes & versions from their 2017 'Fabric' album catalogue.



The 6-track companion EP, set to drop on Friday, July 5th, features 3 new, unreleased tracks from the 'Fabric' sessions, as well as album re-workings from the likes of DJ Mu (Fat Freddys Drop), MC Gardna (UK), Israel Starr (NZ) & Deep Fried Dub (AUS).



The Black Seeds have earned a reputation for rocking dancefloors around the world and are set to return to the UK & Europe for 14 shows in August, including mainstage slots at the UK's Boomtown Fair and Beautiful Days Festivals.



Listen to the opening track, 'Hypnotized Again' below, a poignant slice of social commentary over a stone-cold groove that see's The Black Seeds return to their classic "roots reggae" sound that many of their long-time fans know and love.



'Hypnotized Again' Listen here: https://youtu.be/KwQPk9uBQdI



Over the past two decades, The Black Seeds have gone from humble beginnings to take their boundary-crossing reggae fusion to the world. One of New Zealand's most-loved acts, at home the multi-platinum-selling band are revered stalwarts of the touring and festival circuit, while abroad they've spearheaded New Zealand's internationally renowned roots movement alongside the likes of Fat Freddy's Drop and Katchafire.



Firmly rooted in the bass-heavy Jamaican sounds that inspired the birth of the band, The Black Seeds' continue to push the boundaries of reggae without compromising the music's heart. Seamlessly blending funk, soul, dub and Afrobeat into their reggae foundation, along with their own South Pacific influences, the result is a unique sound that stays true to the bands New Zealand roots.



The band's 6th studio album 'Fabric' was released successfully in 2017, reaching #3 on the U.S Billboard Reggae Album chart & NZ album charts, and #3 on UK & German iTunes Reggae charts.



Now get ready for the new 'REFABRICATED' EP, out everywhere July 5th on all digital platforms, and catch The Black Seeds live across the UK and Europe in August.



The Black Seeds - REFABRICATED: Fabric Remixes & rarities EP Tracklist:

1: Hypnotized Again

2: Ariel

3: Every Part Of Me ft. Israel Starr & Gardna

4: Mariana Trench

5: Fabric (Bolt42 & Mu Remix)

6: Everybody Knows (Deep Fried Dub Remix)

UK & EUROPEAN TOUR DATES



Thursday 1st August - Munich, Ampere

Tickets from www.eventim.de



Friday 2nd August - Zelt-Musik Festival, Freiburg, DE

Tickets & info from www.zmf.de



Saturday 3rd August, Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg

Tickets from www.eventim.de



Sunday 04 August - Watt En Schlick, Dangast, DE

Tickets & info from www.wattenschlick.de



Monday 5th August - Little Vega, Copenhagen, DK

Tickets from www.ticketmaster.dk



Wednesday 7th August - Train, Aarhus, DK

Tickets from www.ticketmaster.dk



Thursday 8th August - Rapa Nui Beachclub, Bloemendaal aan Zee, NL

Tickets from www.ticketmaster.nl



Friday 9th August - Boomtown Fair, Hampshire (Lions Den Stage)

Tickets & info from www.boomtownfair.co.uk



Saturday 10th August - Dublin, The Sugar Club

Tickets from www.sugarclubtickets.com



Sunday 11 August - Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

Tickets from www.seetickets.com



Tuesday 13th August - Birmingham, Glee Club

Tickets from www.seetickets.com



Weds 14th August - Bristol, The Fleece

Tickets from www.seetickets.com



Thursday 15th August - London, Electric Ballroom

Tickets from www.seetickets.com



Friday 16th August - Perranporth, The Watering Hole

Tickets from www.seetickets.com



Sunday 18th August - Beautiful Days, Devon

Tickets & info from www.beautifuldays.org







