The Band Camino Release Much-Anticipated New Single 'Told You So'

The three-piece is also in the studio working on new music.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Nashville pop-rock trio The Band CAMINO today debut their highly-anticipated new single "Told You So," available to stream/download now.

An arena-sized rock anthem with heavy-hitting hooks, fiery riffs, and an instantly memorable chorus, the song underscores why the group have quickly become a must-watch artist on the ascent.

"Told You So" also arrives on the heels of the band's incredible year of touring in 2022, which saw them completely sell out their spring U.S. headline run and play their biggest headline show to date at The Factory in Dallas. The Band CAMINO have also been widely praised as a live sensation for their captivating, high-energy performances that have resonated with audiences nationwide.

"'Told You So is about releasing the anger and frustration of wishing someone had just listened," the band commented. "They're listening now, but it's too late."

In celebration of the new effort, The Band CAMINO will be embarking on a European headline tour (dates HERE), along with a home-state performance at Bonnaroo on Saturday, June 17. The three-piece is also in the studio working on new music. Stay tuned for more coming soon.

ABOUT THE BAND CAMINO:

The Band CAMINO has blazed a permanent trail for themselves in music, garnering more than 500 million global streams to date and widespread acclaim. Since relocating from Memphis to Nashville in 2018, the band (singers/guitarists Jeffery Jordan and Spencer Stewart and drummer Garrison Burgess) has been honing their signature 'Band Camino' sound at the crossroads of pop and rock music.

Their self-titled debut album (Sept. 2021) showcases the trio's electrifying guitar-driven sound, first introduced on their anthemic EP tryhard in 2019, which spawned fan favorites "Daphne Blue" and "See Through."

In addition to selling out multiple tours - including their largest headline run to date in 2022 - and hitting the major festival circuit with performances at Lollapalooza, Hangout, Forecastle, and Austin City Limits (where they were named a "breakout act" by Grammy.com), The Band CAMINO has developed a highly-engaged worldwide fanbase.

Their growth has been largely stimulated by raw discovery, even catching the attention of Taylor Swift, who included the band's reflective track "Berenstein" on her "Songs I'm Loving Right Now" playlist in 2018.

In 2021, the band made their national television debut performing "1 Last Cigarette" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and "Underneath My Skin" on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

CREDIT: JIMMY FONTAINE



share