The Altons Share 'Del Cielo Te Cuido' From Debut LP

The Altons have become a key fixture in the vibrant West Coast 'Souldies' scene and will release Heartache in Room 14 on February 14, 2025, their debut LP via Daptone Records.

Central to The Altons' sound is the deeply harmonious interplay between the vocals of front-persons Adriana Flores and Bryan Ponce, which imbues their music with an intimate and sincere quality. Heartache in Room 14 is a duet album inspired by the Motown and Stax eras with a cultural lens of a group born and raised in Los Angeles.

Now, The Altons release the melancholy “Del Cielo te Cuido”, which translates to 'I’ll take care of you from Heaven.' The band gives us their new single and guides us on their new Latin adventure with tenderness and care. A romantic bolero that hits all points of sound perfection and opens a new panorama for soul in Spanish. As delicate guitar chords and nostalgic harmonies lead us through the song, they remind us of our childhood. Listening to the radio as our grandparents told stories of love and romance while dancing around the living room floating on memories.

“Del Cielo te Cuido” follows vulnerable Heartache in Room 14 opener “Waiting”, the soulful "Float," the sensual "Tangled Up In You," and the slow-burn anthem "Over and Over."

Heartache in Room 14 is produced by Daptone Records’ renowned Bosco Mann, signifying a pivotal evolution in their artistry. Describing the new creative process, Ponce notes, "This whole album was a new experience for us, from the way we approach songwriting to how we recorded the music." Flores adds, "Working at Penrose with Gabe was a turning point for us. Our songwriting process was meticulously broken down and rebuilt, focusing intensely on lyrics, melody, and arrangement."

As pioneering members of Daptone Records' Penrose imprint, The Altons quickly progressed from captivating local nightclubs to lighting up stages at major festivals such as Austin City Limits, Montreal Jazz Festival, and Corona Capital, selling thousands of records along the way.

The Altons recently completed their first European tour, with a national U.S. tour starting in February following the album release and extensive worldwide touring planned throughout 2025, including stops at Cross The Tracks and Red Rooster Festivals in the UK. A full list of tour dates can be found below with more to be added.

Heartache in Room 14 is set to propel The Altons and their distinctive brand of soul music to new heights, captivating audiences across the globe with their unique sound and profound musical storytelling.

The Altons Tour Dates

Feb 20 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

Feb 21 - San Luis, Obispo CA - Fremont Theater

Feb 22 - Bakersfield, CA - 1933 Event Center

Feb 26 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

Feb 27 - Portland, OR - Portland Jazz Festival - Revolution Hall

Feb 28 - Chico, CA - Sierra Nevada Brewing

Mar 01 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365

Mar 07 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

Mar 08 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

Mar 13 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse

Mar 14 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

Mar 15 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Mar 16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Mar 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

Mar 20 - New York, NY - Racket

Mar 21 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Mar 22 - Asbury, Park NJ - Wonder Bar

Mar 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Apr 26 - Wilkesboro, NC - MerlFest

May 25 - London, UK - Cross the Tracks

May 26 - London, UK - Jazz Cafe

May 31 - Suffolk Coastal, UK - Red Rooster Festival

Photo Credit: Jessica Magaña

