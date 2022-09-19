The 2022 iHeartRadio Festival Announces Lineup of Celebrity Performers and Presenters

On Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24, iHeartMedia celebrates the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival with an iconic two-day line-up of performances. Today, iHeartMedia reveals its superstar list of presenters and attendees at the iHeartRadio Music Festival and Daytime Stage. Additionally, iHeartRadio and Capital One announced they have joined together to create free official NFTs of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Celebrity presenters for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival include Alexis Mateo and Coco Montrese from RuPaul's Drag Race, Ben Higgins, Bethany Joy Lenz, Drew Sidora, Dixie D'Amelio, Hayley Kiyoko, Hilarie Burton, JAX, Jennie Garth, Kristin Cavallari, Kyle Richards, Lance Bass, Leslie Jones, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph from Abbott Elementary, Sophia Bush, Teddi Mellencamp, The Miz, and Tori Spelling.

Celebrity attendees include Ashley Reyes from The CW's Walker, Bob Guiney, Christy Carlson Romano, Genevieve Parisi, Jason Tartick, Jenna Ushkowitz, Katherine McNamara from The CW's Walker Independence, Kevin McHale, Matt Barr from The CW's Walker Independence, Meghan King, Michelle Young, Rachel Recchia, Rider Strong, Scott Patterson, Victoria Fuller, and Will Friedle.

The epic two-day main stage event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and will feature performances by Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Pitbull, Sam Smith, Sean Diddy Combs and The Black Keys.

The 2022 Daytime Stage will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the new immersive event and entertainment district, AREA15 in Las Vegas and will feature live performances from Avril Lavigne, Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, JAX, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith, with more to be announced. In addition to live performances from today's hottest artists, the Daytime Stage will also include fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners.

Each night, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, on iHeartRadio.com and on the iHeartRadio app. In addition, The CW will exclusively livestream both nights of the festival via The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will broadcast a two-night television special on Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT.

Proud partners of this year's event include Arrowhead® Brand 100% Mountain Spring Water, Audible - The home of storytelling, Capital One, Coors Light, The CW, Famous Footwear, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, M&M's®, T-Mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., with more to be announced.