The 1975 to Livestream Madison Square Garden Concert Exclusively on Amazon Music

Amazon Music have today announced an exclusive livestream of The 1975's upcoming concert, live from Madison Square Garden, New York.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch the show live on the Amazon Music UK channel on Twitch on the 7th November at 1:30am GMT (8:30pm EST), before being re-broadcast globally on 8th November at 6pm GMT. The livestream will also be available to watch on demand within the Amazon Music app and via Prime Video at a later date.

Millions of fans will have the chance to tune in to witness one of the most monumental moments of The 1975's career to date with their second ever sold-out show at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.

Amazon Music's live streamed show is part of the band's brand-new tour 'At Their Very Best' which comes in support of the release of their critically acclaimed No.1 album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. The band will take the tour on the road with a North American leg throughout November and December before a run of shows in the UK and Ireland in January 2023.

The 1975 say: "We wanted all our fans to be able to see our brand-new live show together so we're excited everyone will get the opportunity to see it from MSG with the help of Amazon Music."

Laura Lukanz, Amazon Music's Head of Music Industry, UK, Australia & New Zealand says: We are very excited to bring the fans of The 1975 even closer to the band with this very special livestream of their Madison Square Garden concert. It's a truly iconic venue and we're proud to be part of such a momentous occasion in their career that will allow millions of fans from all over the world the opportunity to be a part of this unique show with them. We are passionate about creating meaningful experiences like this for Amazon Music customers worldwide. The 1975 are a defining band of their time and we are thrilled to be collaborating with them on this unforgettable event".

Formed in Manchester in 2002, The 1975 have established themselves as one of the defining bands of their generation with their distinctive aesthetic, ardent fan base and unique sonic approach. Their latest offering Being Funny In A Foreign Language became their 5th consecutive UK No.1 album. The critically acclaimed band were crowned 'Best Group' at the BRIT Awards in 2017 & 2019, with their third album 'A Brief Enquiry Into Online Relationships' winning the 'Mastercard British Album of the Year' in 2019.