Thailand's Sustainable Utopia Wonderfruit Returns for Sixth Edition

Revolutionising the festival landscape with a celebration of art, music, food and ideas that positions it as one of the world's most unique musical experiences, Thailand's sustainable utopia Wonderfruit returns for its sixth edition on 12th-16th December 2019 at The Fields At Siam Country Club, Pattaya.

Nestled within lush greenery as far as the eye can see and situated just 2 hours from Bangkok, Wonderfruit champions a trailblazing ethos of inspiring lasting sustainable change through its yearly gathering in eastern Thailand, a famous meeting point for like-minded travellers in search of a rare and beautiful festival experience. With creative forces from across the globe and locally, plus welcoming diverse regional and international talent, many influences combine to create Wonderfruit's living and breathing pop up city. The vibrant culmination is built on 6 key pillars at its core: Art & Architecture, Music, Family, Farm To Feasts, Talks & Workshops and Wellness, all of which are heavily steered by Wonderfruit's aim to create meaningful environmental impact on an ever-growing scale.

With breathtaking experiences as wide-ranging as the world's first 360-degree sound structure within the stunning Polygon or Solar Stage's shaded cover to witness sunrise and sunset, Wonderfruit is a hedonistic playground for all its global citizens, with hidden thrills, visual delights and a challenging, 24-hour musical programme on offer throughout. Further deconstructing the Wonderfruit experience into a cluster of villages connected by social spaces, a main stage is replaced in favour of the bustling Living Village that boasts music, dining options and workshops in a new interactive area assembled from recycled plastic materials and designed to offer new ways to touch, taste, hear, see and feel the world around us. Cited as the location for "bold statements and unashamed self-expression", the impressive all-bamboo structure of Forbidden Fruit welcomes all, while The Quarry plunges dancers into a jungle where beats meet nature. Explore The Fields to find the Molam Bus, a party of authentic Molam performances to celebrate the Isaan way that influences so much of Thai culture, or head to 24-hour hub Neramit for cocktails, brunch or dinner. Scratch Talks' takeover of the Eco Pavilion will challenge and change how we view the world by assembling some of our greatest speakers and Wonderness offers city dwellers the opportunity to take part in wellness and workshops, with world-class cuisine served up along communal dining tables in the Theatre of Feasts.

Providing the soundtrack across Wonderfruit's multitude of experiences are a groundbreaking clutch of artists from near and far that explore the broadest corners of genre. Four Tet reigns as one of modern dance music's most influential figures and he'll be demonstrating why with an eagerly-anticipated set on the Solar Stage, built by Burning Man artist Gregg Fleishman, while Rush Hour boss Antal promises house, disco and undiscovered gems for dancers everywhere. Beatboxing legend Beardyman unleashes his trademark blistering style and flow, Raphäel Top-Secret and John Gómez push the boundaries of club music and Sarathy Korwar showcases the frantic sounds of his unique spiritual jazz, with Tiny Giant, KMLN, Alfa Mist, The Sorry Entertainer and more also added to the bill. They join the previously announced Craig Richards, Willow, Powder, Floating Points (DJ Set), Daddy G (Massive Attack), Sonja Moonear, Nick The Record, Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy, takeovers by Ed Banger and Erased Tapes and more across a dazzling lineup.

An essential component of Wonderfruit life, a stunning array of installations, performances, talks and wellbeing are on offer across the duration of the festival. ALT alternate by ZIEGHT explores the consumerist's obsession with single-use products, inviting participants to take away or add to the installation to reveal fresh elements, whereas Bangkok-based conceptual artist Ruangsak Anuwatwimonexamines our relationship with water through natural sciences, resulting in the powerful Island. There's a very special performance of impressive puppets Pearl & Celeste by Nice Monster, while thought-provoking talks range from weed legalisation by Rattapon Sanrak, the circular fashion revolution with Lauren Boucher and the blind adventurer, Divyanshu Ganatra. A broad selection of wellbeing activities, including yoga, gong baths and transcendental dance, gives festival-goers the opportunity to sooth the mind and slow down the pace if the city becomes a little too hectic.

When you immerse yourself in Wonderfruit's vivid world, you're part of an innovative movement to inspire lasting change through human connection and worldwide celebration. It's a rare opportunity to make enduring environmental impact alongside like-minded individuals, while witnessing the best of arts, music and culture with a conscience.

Phase 2 full pass tickets are 6,900 THB and available here: www.wonderfruit.co/tickets

NEW MUSIC LINEUP ADDITIONS:

Antal, Beardyman, Four Tet, Tiny Giant, Alfa Mist, BOYJOZZ, Broadback

-

Raphaël Top-Secret, John Gómez, SISI, KIKIORIX, Sarathy Korwar, The Turbans, Dillon Cooper

-

DJ Aleqs Notal, DJ Whadatfrog, DJ Puffy, DJ Rina, DJ Bomber Selecta, DJ Funky Pump

-

Juice Willis, Kanehbos, Maft Sai, Booty Carrell, Rattanakosin Breakin Crew

-

The Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band, Tek Harrington, Red-I, Tassmah, MiMi

-

Double Agent 7, Chris Menist, Toomturn Molam Group, Electric Piphat Band, Funk Bastard

-

Junlaholaan Band, Chalermpol Malakham, AmuAmu, Be Svendsen

-

Billy Caso, Holed Coin, KMLN, Sarathy Korwar

-

The Sorry Entertainer, Viken Arman (Live), Camion Bazar B2B La Mamie's

FULL MUSIC LINEUP A-Z:

Acid Pauli, A/K/A Sounds, Alban Endlos (Live), Alejandro Castelli,

Alfa Mist, AmuAmu, Antal, Arp Frique & Family

-

Beardyman, Be Svendsen, Billy Caso, Binh, Bobby., Booty Carrell

Boy Jozz, Breakbot & Irfane, Broadback, Busy P

-

Camion Bazar B2B La Mamie's, Chalermpol Malakham, Chris Menist

Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy, Cozyhoon, Craig Richards

-

Daddy G (Massive Attack), Dandara, Daniel Brandt & Eternal Something

Dillon Cooper, DJ Aleqs Notal, DJ Bomber Selecta, DJ Funky Pump

DJ Puffy, DJ Rina, DJ Whadatfrog, DOTT, Double Agent 7, Douglas Dare

-

Electric Piphat Band, Electric Vocuhila

-

Felix Dickinson, Floating Points (DJ Set), Four Tet (DJ Set)

Foxy, Funk Bastard

-

Garden City Movement, Gidge, Go GRRRLS Crew, GUTS

-

Hatis Noit, Holed Coin

-

John Gómez, Juice Willis, Junlaholaan Band

-

Kanehbos, KIKIORIX, KMLN, Kusht (Live)

-

Ligrye, Luis Rosenberg

-

Maarja Nuut & Ruum (AV Show), Mae Happyair, Maft Sai

Mantaza (Live), Martian Child, Mattnimare, Midori Hirano,

MiMi, Miret, Myd

-

Nick The Record

-

Powder

-

Raphaël Top-Secret, Rattanakosin Breakin Crew, Red-I, Reple, Rival Consoles

-

Sainte Vie (Live), Sarathy Korwar, SISI, Sonja Moonear, Spaniol

-

Tassmah, Tek Harrington, The Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band

The Richman Toy, The Sorry Entertainer, The Turbans, The Venopian Solitude

Timboletti (Live), Tiny Giant, Toomturn Molam Group, Trojan Sound System

-

Viken Arman (Live)

-

Wanton Witch, Willow

-

Xique-Xique (Live)

-

Yasmin

INSTALLATIONS:

A Singing Sea by Satit Raksasri

ALT alternate by ZIEGHT

Amnesia Mole by ADRUNNOGNT

Island by Ruangsak Anuwatwimon

Songs of the Naga Cave by Tentacles X Stu.Dio Ke.Th

Oscilloscope Smithy by Baan Noorg Collaborative Arts & Culture X JITR Collective

The Critters Black Den by Animali Domestici

UNTRAPPED by Jay Plodpai X Spark Industries

PERFORMANCE:

Pearl & Celeste by Nice Monster

Space-Craft by Lordfai and Collaborators

SCRATCH TALKS:

Live

Divyanshu Ganatra - The blind adventurer

Rattapon Sanrak - Weed panel (legalization)

Kotchakorn Voraakhom - Landscape architect

Don Land

Viroj Sumyai

Kotchakorn Voraakhom

Love

Bess Hepworth - LGBTI hero

Valentina Tudose - Sexpert and relationships

Wonder

Lauren Boucher - Circular fashion revolution

Barney Swan - Climate explorer

Kat Roma Greer - Microgalleries

Viroj Sumyai

Wonderness:

Mindfulness Gong Bath by Veerayuth Pongsiri

Sircle: Dance to Transcend by Sejal Sood

Qigong for Mind and Body Balance by Harmony Healer

Wonderflow Yoga by Selin Sila

Energy Collection Section by Note Panayanggool

The Sacred Geometry of Yoga by Jen Kentrup

Alchemy Crystal Bowls Sound Bath by Jaan Healing

Water Ceremony and Akashic Records by Rebeca Lacasa

Yam Khang

Thai Fire Therapy

Kava Ceremony

WONDERFRUIT'S ETHOS

We encourage, develop and innovate creative solutions for sustainable living and bring together a global community to celebrate them. We use our platform to catalyse creativity and make a meaningful positive impact.

What we're saying is that we are committed to environmental sustainability, and we recognise that sustainable resolutions to environmental issues can be brought about through a cultural agenda. This gives us not only the opportunity to engage and advocate in this area, but a responsibility to do so.

We strive to create a safe and healthy site for our Wonderers and believe we have an obligation to conserve and enhance the natural environment. You can help: please keep The Fields clean by disposing of waste in the recycling bins provided and refrain from bringing any single-use plastic onto our site.





Related Articles View More Music Stories