Tessa Violet Debuts 'YES MOM' Single from Upcoming Album

Today, artist and songwriter Tessa Violet has debuted her new single "YES MOM," the first single from her forthcoming sophomore album due out later this year.

An electrifying alt-pop anthem, "YES MOM" is a self-love manifesto infused with dynamic drums and booming bass lines that set a grandiose stage for Tessa's forthcoming new album. A wink at her meteoric rise over the last few years, "YES MOM" sees Tessa assert her agency and empower listeners to be their own #1 fan.

And, Tessa's self-proclaimed dominance is expressed rightfully so with this highly-anticipated track already gaining major steam before its official release. Bolstered by a self-launched TikTok trend that has now amassed 63K+ unique TikTok creates with 350 million views on Tessa's creates alone, fans have been itching for the single drop and have even stopped her on the street.

Tessa will be back on the road this year as direct support for UK indie-pop singer-songwriter, Cavetown. Together, they will traverse 25 U.S. markets beginning March 22. Tessa has also confirmed a run of 2022 festival dates including a performance at January's 8123 Fest and an upcoming performance at Bottlerock.

Tessa's 2019 independently released debut album, Bad Ideas, has paved a foundation that has solidified her place among the top rising artists in alternative pop. The album earned Tessa a spot on Spotify's Times Square billboard along with a Genius 'Verified,' not to mention over 250 million aggregate streams on her hit single "Crush."

Stymied by the pandemic and her planned album tour off the table, Tessa blazed a path of her own through 2020/21, reworking several singles off Bad Ideas, including collaborations with MisterWives on "Bored" and Chloe Moriondo on "Words Ain't Enough." Tessa's standout rework of single "Games" featuring L.A. indie rock outfit lovelytheband and its Twilight-inspired video saw love from the likes of PAPER, LADYGUNN, and Hollywood Life. Single "Wishful Drinking" also received a spotlight on the heels of Tessa's massive TikTok trend that now has over 225k unique videos.

On the live side, Tessa kept eager fans engaged with the launch of an exclusive livestream event - 'Bad Ideas: The Experience' - which took place in May 2021 as a final celebration of Bad Ideas. Tessa also collaborated on a string of livestream performances with outlets such as SPIN, Bandsintown, and EARMILK and even garnered an 'Artist of the Week' designation by Live Nation / Ones To Watch featuring a performance on the Live Nation Instagram.

