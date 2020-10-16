Tessa Violet, Chloe Moriondo Release 'Words Ain't Enough'

The song is available everywhere now.

Today, artist and songwriter Tessa Violet has released new single "Words Ain't Enough" featuring singer-songwriter Chloe Moriondo. The song is available everywhere now here. Watch the lyric video below.



Detailing the origins behind this knockout collaboration, which comes from her debut album Bad Ideas, Tessa notes, "While I was on tour with COIN in the spring of 2019, I had a few headline shows here and there while on the road. I was looking for some local support options around the country and fans had recommended Chloe Moriondo (which was funny because she could have easily headlined a show that size herself, if not way bigger). But she ended up agreeing and flying out to Chicago for a Valentine's Day show! I actually brought her out to sing 'Words Ain't Enough' with me that night, so this collaboration has been in the stars for a while!"



Chloe Moriondo adds: "Tessa is an amazing musician and person so it was really fun and natural to do this version of one of my favorite songs of hers together!! Being allowed to be a part of the beautiful music she creates is an honor."



Further delving into the song's inspiration, Tessa describes:

"I was staying at Dodie's place in London a few years ago and she happened to be out for the day, so I started writing this song. As I'm sure a lot of people have experienced with their friends, she was hung up on a guy that wasn't treating her with the love and respect that she (and frankly, everyone) deserves. But when things like that happen with your friends, you can't really tell them to stop - they won't listen. At the time, I told myself I wrote this song from her perspective about this guy, but when I look back on it, I was also writing from my own experience having been in her position many times. Sometimes I tell myself I'm writing a song from someone else's experience because it's too scary to admit it's actually from my own experience, too."

Having had to postpone her 2020 tour due to the pandemic, the release comes as part of Tessa's alternate path to promote her album: collaborating with artist friends, repackaging fan-favorite singles, and completing the world that is Bad Ideas. Tessa adds, "I'm so grateful to have friends around me that also happen to be artists I really admire. And even more grateful to get to collaborate with them. Hugely appreciative of Chloe for singing on it and for Dodie for inspiring me."



An independent artist blazing a path of her own, Tessa Violet's meteoric rise culminated with the fall 2019 release of her debut album, Bad Ideas, rounding out a breakout year for the rising artist. The sole songwriter on all but one of the album's tracks, the project received Spotify's Times Square billboard and has seen widespread success with hit single "Crush" amassing 140 million+ aggregate streams alone and earning a Genius 'Verified.' The album saw further support from the likes of Billboard, MTV News, and The FADER. Tessa has also debuted new collaborations in 2020 including a rework of her own "Bored," ft. MisterWives, as well as featuring on daysormay's "Role Model" and Cavetown's "Smoke Signals."

On the live side, Tessa spent much of last year cutting her teeth on the road and establishing herself as a captivating, fearless frontwoman. Catapulting her otherwise spunky, eclectic recordings to an intoxicating new level of raw, unabashed rock, 2019 saw Tessa and her shredding live band sell out headline tours in the U.S. and Europe, join AJR, COIN, and Misterwives on direct support tours, and play her festival debut at Lollapalooza.

Watch the lyric video here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles