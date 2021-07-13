Tesher x Jason DeRulo Unveil Video for 'Jalebi Baby'

Canadian-Indian rapper/producer Tesher and award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Derulo play restaurant workers vying for the attention of a beautiful customer in the vibrant official video for their reimagination of Tesher's global hit, "Jalebi Baby." Director Gil Green (Drake, J Balvin, Nicki Minaj) captures the song's Bollywood Hollywood vibe as Tesher and Derulo take turns fantasizing about performing for their Jalebi Baby. Choreographed by both Derulo's long-time choreographer, Jeremy Kenyel, and Tesher's choreographer/manager, Divya Jethwani, the video features multiple dance scenes - one of them marking the first time in history that a major American artist has performed a Bhangra routine on screen. The video showcases colorful costumes sourced from South Asian designers including KYNAH and holiCHIC and was filmed at the elegant Taglyan Cultural Center in Hollywood. The jalebis (South Asian desserts) seen in the video were prepared on site. View the iconic video HERE.

Tesher and Derulo performed "Jalebi Baby" on the "TODAY" show last week as part of the Citi Music Series. View HERE. With its incredibly catchy chorus, effortless blend of English and Punjabi lyrics and Latin-flavored production, the song has become an upbeat, inclusive anthem for people of all cultures, with combined global streams approaching 200 million.

"Jalebi Baby" is one of the year's biggest TikTok songs with seven billion global video views and over three million TikTok creates to the original song so far. This success has landed Tesher and Jason Derulo as the main characters in the newest #ItStartsOnTikTok global campaign, which highlights how the 'Jalebi Baby' remix came to be.. TikTok is changing the way people consume music. A springboard for songs and artists, TikTok breathes new life into catalog tracks and also provides a fresh platform for emerging and established musicians alike to reach new fans.

The song was originally released in 2020 and quickly became a viral sensation, topping the Shazam charts in 25+ countries and inspiring millions of videos across social media platforms. "Jalebi Baby" hit #1 on YouTube Shorts chart and took the top spot on the Snapchat recommended playlist. Views of the lyric video are nearing 100 million.