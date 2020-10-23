Terry McBride Releases First Ever Solo Album 'Rebels & Angels'

A true country music multi-talent.

Terry McBride, a true country music multi-talent, released his first-ever full-length solo effort today, Rebels & Angels. McBride, having co-written nine of the ten tracks, seamlessly blends traditional country sounds and themes into an updated manner that competes perfectly with the commercial standards of today. The project was produced by acclaimed producer and songwriter, Luke Laird and released by Creative Nation / TMc Records. Listen to "Rebels and Angels" below.



The songwriting credits on this album are exceptional, as the album's title track proves. "Rebels and Angels," a duet with the incomparable Patty Loveless and written with Chris Stapleton, is just one of the many incredible songs on this album. McBride also honors his father, Dale McBride, with a cover of "Corpus Christi Wind" as well as Delbert McClinton, the man that started his touring career, with a feature on a true story song, "Went For One." The first single, "Callin' All Hearts" is his first release to Texas Regional Radio where it is already seeing great early reaction.



"This album was 30 years in the making. It's a piece of my past and who I am today as a singer and songwriter, combined with artists I admire and songwriters I respect. It is friends and talented musicians all coming together to create songs and sounds that reflect the artist I've always wanted to be - a country boy from Texas continuing to live out his dreams," says McBride.



"When a songwriter like Terry McBride calls for one's attention, it might be best to heed those exclamations and listen, especially if the reason in question revolves around some solid new music... - Kira Grunenberg, American Songwriter



Robert K. Oerman says of "Rebels & Angels," "drenched in steel and twin fiddles, this is a hillbilly jewel. My heart warmed in my chest with every note of this mini masterpiece. Duet of the Year." - Music Row Magazine



"Killer country without a sippy cup in sight." - Midwest Record



Of "Callin' All Hearts," Billy Dukes says, "steel guitar and fiddle saw across the pure country ballad. Loveless was the singer's only choice for a duet partner on the song. Her performance is a cherry on top of an already fine songwriting dessert. - Taste of Country

"This is an instant add for KOKEFM. I love me some Terry McBride. 'Callin' All Hearts' was a no brainer and sounds incredible right next to the biggest hits playin' on the air today." - Eric Raines, KOKE-FM, Austin, Texas



In his over four decade career, McBride has penned some of the most beloved and quintessential country songs in the genre's history, led his own 90's hit-making band, McBride & The Ride, and played in touring bands with some of the biggest names in music. There is no doubt that McBride has become a living standard in the country music community.

Rebels & Angels Track Listing



1. Callin' All Hearts (Luke Laird/Terry McBride)

2. She Shows Up (Matt Rogers/Terry McBride)

3. Rebels & Angels (featuring Patty Loveless) (Chris Stapleton/Terry McBride)

4. Like Neon (Luke Laird/Marv Green/Brice Long/Terry McBride)

5. Went For One feat. Delbert McClinton (Brice Long/Terry McBride)

6. Love Me Some Texas (Brice Long/Terry McBride)

7. Honky Tonkinest (Luke Laird/Terry McBride)

8. Corpus Christi Wind (Dale McBride)

9. Leave The Neon Light On (Luke Laird/Terry McBride)

10. Lampasas Lady (Luke Laird/Brice Long/Terry McBride)

*Produced by Luke Laird

