Tenille Townes' New EP ROAD TO THE LEMONADE STAND is Out Now

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer Tenille Townes' new EP, Road to the Lemonade Stand, is out today via Columbia Nashville (purchase here).

Of the release, Townes shares, "It makes my heart so happy that this EP is out in the world with this collection of songs and that we are headed towards the full album coming in the spring! I've been hearing people on the road ask about coming back for my own shows and I couldn't be more grateful and excited for my very first acoustic headlining dates on the 'Road to the Lemonade Stand Tour.' I can't wait to have hang time with everyone at these shows and keep walking down this road together."

Townes will kick off the "Road to the Lemonade Stand Acoustic Tour" this spring with stops at Chicago's Carol's Pub, Boston's City Winery, New York's Rockwood Music Hall and Washington DC's City Winery among others. The headline run adds to an impressive 2020 tour itinerary, which includes All For The Hall at Bridgestone Arena on February 10, Stagecoach Festival on April 25, Ryman Auditorium with Hot Country Knights on April 29 and a series of spring/summer dates supporting Alan Jackson. See below for complete details. Townes will also be included in the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum's new American Currents: State of the Music exhibit, which opens on March 6.

With the release of the EP, Townes is inviting fans to join her on the journey to her highly anticipated debut album, The Lemonade Stand, which will be released later this spring. Produced by Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Little Big Town), the EP features five songs written by Townes including her current single, "Jersey On The Wall (I'm Just Asking)," as well as a rendition of Keith Urban's "Stupid Boy." Last week, "Jersey" reached #1 on the BDS Canada and Mediabase Canada country radio charts, making it Townes' second chart-topping single following her Canadian Platinum-certified "Somebody's Daughter." This accomplishment makes Townes the only female in Mediabase Canada history to achieve two #1 singles. Released to critical acclaim, Rolling Stone calls "Jersey," "a stirring, full-bodied anthem about loss and faith," while Taste of Country proclaims, "Townes continues to release music grounded in empathy...She aims for a higher brand of acclaim and satisfaction."

Canadian-born and Nashville-based, Townes is nominated for Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year at the 2020 Juno Awards and recently won four awards at the 2019 Canadian Country Music Awards: Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year ("Somebody's Daughter"), Anthem Entertainment Songwriter of the Year and Video of the Year ("Somebody's Daughter"). Winning all four of her nominated categories, Townes lead the night with the most awards received. She is also a MusicRow 2020 Next Big Thing Artist, an iHeartCountry's "On The Verge" artist and has been included in Amazon Music's "2019 Artists To Watch," CMT's "Next Women of Country," iHeart Radio's "Artists To Watch in 2019," "The Bobby Bones Show's" "Class of 2019," CMT's "Listen Up" and the inaugural class of "Opry NextStage." Townes also recently participated in Cracker Barrel's "Five Decades, One Voice" campaign-a project created to highlight the importance of women in country music by celebrating legendary female artists and those following in their footsteps. For the project, Townes was personally selected by Brandi Carlile to collaborate on new versions of two songs-Townes' "Somebody's Daughter" and Carlile's "Fulton County Jane Doe."

In addition to her work as a musician and songwriter, Townes remains committed to charitable causes including her own initiative, Big Hearts For Big Kids, which has raised over $1.9 million to date benefiting a youth shelter in her hometown of Grande Prairie, Alberta. More information can be found at bigheartsforbigkids.com.

ROAD TO THE LEMONADE STAND TRACK LIST

1. "Holding Out For The One"

2. "White Horse"

3. "Jersey On The Wall (I'm Just Asking)"

4. "I Kept The Roses"

5. "Somebody's Daughter"

6. "Stupid Boy"

TENILLE TOWNES CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 8-Nashville, TN-Songwriter Session at Country Music Hall of Fame

February 10-Nashville, TN-All For The Hall at Bridgestone Arena

February 14-Atlanta, GA-State Farm Arena*

February 15-New Orleans, LA-Smoothie King Center*

February 21-El Paso, TX-UTEP Don Haskins Center*

February 22-Fort Worth, TX-Dickies Arena*

March 7-Berlin, Germany-Verti Music Hall

March 8-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live

March 10-Cologne, Germany-Club Volta

March 11-Munich, Germany-Hansa 39

March 13-London, UK-The O2

March 14-Glasgow, UK-SSE Hydro

March 15-Dublin, Ireland-3Arena

March 26-Tulsa, OK-BOK Center*

March 27-Springfield, MO-JQH Arena*

March 28-Kissimmee, FL-Country Thunder

April 8-Green Cove Springs, FL-Clay County Fair

April 17-Biloxi, MS-Crawfish Music Festival

April 19-Florence, AZ-Country Thunder

April 25-Indio, CA-Stagecoach Festival

April 29-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium#

April 30-Chicago, IL-Carol's Pub†

May 1-Grand Rapids, MI-The State†

May 2-Indianapolis, IN-Lo-Fi Lounge†

May 6-Boston, MA-City Winery†

May 7-New York, NY-Rockwood Music Hall†

May 8-Washington, DC-City Winery†

May 9-Vienna, VA-Jammin Java†

August 7-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena*

August 23-Calgary, AB-Country Thunder Alberta

August 28-Detroit, MI-Little Caesars Arena*

August 29-Green Bay, WI-Resch Center*

October 2-Salt Lake City, UT-Vivint Smart Home Arena*

October 3-Denver, CO-Pepsi Center*

*supporting Alan Jackson

#supporting Hot Country Knights

†"Road to the Lemonade Stand Acoustic Tour"

BOLD on-sale today





