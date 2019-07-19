Tenille Townes Debuts New Version Of SOMEBODY'S DAUGHTER

Emerging singer, songwriter and performer Tenille Townes is debuting a new version of her single "Somebody's Daughter" today. Stream or purchase the track on your favorite streaming service here.

Produced by Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Lucie Silvas) and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, the new rendition was recorded with Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee's Troop 6000, an initiative that serves girls without permanent housing. 16 girls fromTroop 6000 came into the studio with Townes to earn their musician badge and learn about music and recording. All of Tenille's proceeds from this version of the song will support Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee's Troop 6000 initiative.

Listen to the track here:

In celebration of the release, Townes will be the featured guest/performer at the annual Girl Scouts Luncheon that will take place on September 24 in Nashville, TN. Townes will also be making her debut performance on NBC's "TODAY" Tuesday, July 23 at 9 a.m. ET in honor ofthe new release.

"Somebody's Daughter" was initially released last year via Columbia Nashville and is Townes first single at country radio. The track will appear on Townes' debut album, produced by Jay Joyce (Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, Eric Church). Recently released tracks "WhiteHorse" and "I Kept The Roses" premiered alongside an Amazon Original cover of Keith Urban's smash-hit "Stupid Boy."

Townes, who is in the midst of a breakthrough year, was recently nominated for four Canadian Country Music Association awards including Female Artist Of The Year, Single Of The Year ("Somebody's Daughter"), Anthem Entertainment Songwriter(s) Of The Year("Somebody's Daughter") and Video Of The Year ("Somebody's Daughter"). The awards show takes place September 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Additionally, the official music video for "Somebody's Daughter"-filmed by Grammy Award nominated director, P.R. Brown (Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Lukas Graham)-was recently nominated for Breakthrough Video Of The Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.Watch/share it HERE.

Townes is currently on the road supporting Dierks Bentley on his extensive "Burning Man Tour." She'll join Miranda Lambert on her "Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour" later this year for select dates. See below for complete tour details.

Already receiving widespread attention, Townes has been named iHeartCountry's "On The Verge" artist and has been included in Amazon Music's "2019 Artists To Watch," CMT's "Next Women of Country," iHeart Radio's "Artists To Watch in 2019," "The Bobby Bones Show's" "Class of 2019," CMT's "Listen Up" and the inaugural class of "Opry NextStage."

Canadian-born and Nashville-based, Townes first made her public appearance at age nine alongside Shania Twain after being invited to sing on stage at a concert she attended with her parents. In addition to her work as a musician and songwriter, Townes remains committed to charitable causes including her own initiative, Big Hearts For Big Kids, which has raised over $1.5 million to date benefiting a youth shelter in her hometown of Grande Prairie, Alberta. More information can be found at bigheartsforbigkids.com.

TENILLE TOWNES CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 19-West Palm Beach, FL-Coral Sky Amphitheatre*

July 20-Tampa, FL-MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

July 25-Cleveland, OH-Blossom Music Center*

July 26-Holmdel, NJ-PNC Bank Arts Center*

July 27-Burgettstown, PA-KeyBank Pavilion*

August 1-Darien Center, NY-Darien Lake Amphitheatre*

August 2-Wantagh, NY-Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

August 3-Scranton, PA-The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

August 8-Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion*

August 9-Tuscaloosa, AL-Tuscaloosa Amphitheater*

August 10-Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion*

August 15-Hartford, CT-XFINITY Theatre*

August 16-Boston, MA-Xfinity Center*

August 17-Philadelphia, PA-BB&T Pavilion*

August 22-Kansas City, MO-Starlight Amphitheatre*

August 23-Chicago, IL-Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

September 1-Buena Vista, CO-Seven Peaks Festival

September 26-Baltimore, MD-Royal Farms Arena†

September 27-Charleston, WV-Charleston Coliseum†

September 28-Columbus, OH-Nationwide Arena†

October 3-Lafayette, LA-CAJUNDOME†

October 4-New Orleans, LA-Smoothie King Center†

October 5-Bossier City, LA-CenturyLink Center†

October 10-Champaign, IL-State Farm Center†

October 11-Lincoln, NE-Pinnacle Bank Arena†

October 12-Sioux Falls, SD-Denny Sanford PREMIER Center†

October 20-The Hauge, NL-PAARD††

October 21-Bristol, UK-Thekla Bristol††

October 22-Oxford, UK-O2 Academy††

October 23-London, UK-Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen

October 27-Liverpool, UK-Arts Club Loft††

October 28-Glasgow, UK-Stereo††

November 7-Charlottesville, VA-John Paul Jones Arena†

November 8-Columbia, SC-Colonial Life Arena†

November 9-Orlando, FL-Amway Center†

November 15-Milwaukee, WI- Eagles Ballroom‡

November 16-Minneapolis, MN-The Armory‡

* with Dierks Bentley

† with Miranda Lambert

‡ with Maren Morris

†† with Striking Matches





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You