Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Temples Announce New Album Produced by Sean Ono Lennon

Temples Announce New Album Produced by Sean Ono Lennon

The album is arriving everywhere via ATO Records on Friday, April 14.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Temples have announced the release of their long-awaited new album, Exotico, arriving everywhere via ATO Records on Friday, April 14. The album will be available digitally as well on CD, standard vinyl, pink vinyl (indie exclusive), cloudy blue vinyl (band store), splatter vinyl (Levitation exclusive), and a Rough Trade exclusive (color tbd). Pre-orders are available now.

Produced by labelmate Sean Ono Lennon and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winner Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT), Exotico is heralded by today's premiere of the stratospheric first single, "Gamma Rays," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video is streaming now on YouTube.

In the verse lyrics we're talking about the grandness of nature," says Temples' James Bagshaw. "And then the chorus flips that on its head, it sounds like a rejoiceful summer tune about soaking up the rays, but the truth is that soaking up gamma rays will kill you. So, it's about that juxtaposition of beauty and danger that we often find in nature."

"Filming in Benidorm was inspiring," says video director Molly Daniel. "It's a very surreal and futuristic space - like Margate meets Vegas meets the end of the world! I wanted a video that felt fast-paced and took you on a journey through some great locations."

Temples' fourth studio album and first full-length recording since 2019's acclaimed Hot Motion, Exotico marks the British psychedelic rock quartet's most far-reaching collection thus far, a 16-track panoramic musical travelogue set beyond the horizon on an impossibly utopic island where every song serves as a different stop along the atoll, from beaches with azure blue waters to forest canopies enveloped in rare birdsong.

Recorded in studios in London, Brighton, and Worcestershire, songs like "Afterlife" and "Oval Stones" see Temples painting visionary new vistas with cascading melodic waterfalls, contemplative lyrical exploration, and an imaginative creative wanderlust unlike anything previously heard in the band's already ambitious body of work.

Temples will celebrate the arrival of Exotico with a sweeping international live schedule to be announced soon. Upcoming dates include an intimate UK tour set to get underway February 1 in Birmingham, followed by stops in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, London, and Cardiff. For complete details, please visit www.templestheband.com/live.



poptropicaslutz! Release New Single Sierra Echo X-Ray Photo
poptropicaslutz! Release New Single 'Sierra Echo X-Ray'
New York duo poptropicaslutz! enter 2023 with a bang and their brand-new single “Sierra Echo X-Ray'. Produced and co-written by Chris Lyon, (Chainsmokers, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen) together they built a whimsical soundscape of pulsating synths and glitchy transitions contrasted by dynamic drum patterns.
mmeadows Shares New Single Working On Me Photo
mmeadows Shares New Single 'Working On Me'
NYC-based progressive pop duo mmeadows — made up of current Dirty Projectors member Kristin Slipp and Beyoncé, Lorde, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Laurie Anderson and more collaborator Cole Kamen-Green — shared “Working On Me,” a new single and video from their upcoming album Light Moves Around You.
Mick Harvey Shares New Track A Suitcase In Berlin Photo
Mick Harvey Shares New Track 'A Suitcase In Berlin'
Harvey has also announced details of a tour that will see him join Mexican singer Amanda Acevedo, long time collaborator J.P. Shilo and Berlin band Sometimes with Others for a musical phantasmagoria, presented as the Invisible Blue Unicorns. The tour will travel across Europe throughout May, finishing in Berlin on May 28th.
Chiiild Unveils New Track Good for Now Featuring Lucky Daye Photo
Chiiild Unveils New Track 'Good for Now' Featuring Lucky Daye
This latest release sees Chiiild team up with GRAMMY-winning R&B star Lucky Daye, resulting in a mesmerizing ambient track with rich vocals and an otherworldly atmosphere. The two artists previously collaborated on “Compassion” on Daye’s 2022 GRAMMY-nominated album Candydrip.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Mid-Season 5 TrailerVIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Mid-Season 5 Trailer
January 11, 2023

Peacock has debuted the mid-season five trailer for The Real Housewivs of Miami. The season five cast includes returning Housewives Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen. Friends Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton are also featured.
Drayton Farley to Release New Album 'Twenty on High' in MarchDrayton Farley to Release New Album 'Twenty on High' in March
January 11, 2023

Produced by Sadler Vaden (Morgan Wade) and recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, TN, Twenty on High features ten new original songs that demonstrate Farley’s deep, introspective songwriting and honest delivery. The new song is inspired by Farley’s time working on the railroad.
Ava Max to Release New Single 'One of Us' TomorrowAva Max to Release New Single 'One of Us' Tomorrow
January 11, 2023

Ava Max will release her new single, 'One of Us,' tomorrow, January 12. The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), Peter Rycroft (Little Mix, Becky Hill), and Pablo Bowman (Jonas Brothers, Anne-Marie).
Disney Junior Releases SUPERKITTIES SoundtrackDisney Junior Releases SUPERKITTIES Soundtrack
January 11, 2023

'SuperKitties' includes Emma Berman ('Luca') as Ginny, Cruz Flateau ('CoComelon') as Sparks, JeCobi Swain (ABC's 'Home Economics') as Buddy, and Pyper Braun ('Country Comfort') as Bitsy. Voicing the recurring comedic villains in the series are Justin Guarini ('American Idol'), James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's 'Aladdin'), and Ruth Pferdehirt.
Big Loud Records' Griffen Palmer Named SiriusXM the Highway's Newest 'Highway Find'Big Loud Records' Griffen Palmer Named SiriusXM the Highway's Newest 'Highway Find'
January 11, 2023

Just announced as Big Loud Records' newest signing, Griffen Palmer is starting the year off strong. Palmer joins an elite group of power players with the accolade, including Parker McCollum, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, and many more. 
share