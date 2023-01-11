Temples Announce New Album Produced by Sean Ono Lennon

Temples have announced the release of their long-awaited new album, Exotico, arriving everywhere via ATO Records on Friday, April 14. The album will be available digitally as well on CD, standard vinyl, pink vinyl (indie exclusive), cloudy blue vinyl (band store), splatter vinyl (Levitation exclusive), and a Rough Trade exclusive (color tbd). Pre-orders are available now.

Produced by labelmate Sean Ono Lennon and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winner Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT), Exotico is heralded by today's premiere of the stratospheric first single, "Gamma Rays," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video is streaming now on YouTube.

In the verse lyrics we're talking about the grandness of nature," says Temples' James Bagshaw. "And then the chorus flips that on its head, it sounds like a rejoiceful summer tune about soaking up the rays, but the truth is that soaking up gamma rays will kill you. So, it's about that juxtaposition of beauty and danger that we often find in nature."

"Filming in Benidorm was inspiring," says video director Molly Daniel. "It's a very surreal and futuristic space - like Margate meets Vegas meets the end of the world! I wanted a video that felt fast-paced and took you on a journey through some great locations."

Temples' fourth studio album and first full-length recording since 2019's acclaimed Hot Motion, Exotico marks the British psychedelic rock quartet's most far-reaching collection thus far, a 16-track panoramic musical travelogue set beyond the horizon on an impossibly utopic island where every song serves as a different stop along the atoll, from beaches with azure blue waters to forest canopies enveloped in rare birdsong.

Recorded in studios in London, Brighton, and Worcestershire, songs like "Afterlife" and "Oval Stones" see Temples painting visionary new vistas with cascading melodic waterfalls, contemplative lyrical exploration, and an imaginative creative wanderlust unlike anything previously heard in the band's already ambitious body of work.

Temples will celebrate the arrival of Exotico with a sweeping international live schedule to be announced soon. Upcoming dates include an intimate UK tour set to get underway February 1 in Birmingham, followed by stops in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, London, and Cardiff. For complete details, please visit www.templestheband.com/live.