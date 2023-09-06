Telly Shares New Single 'Arena Gates'

Electronic synth-pop band telly has today shared their latest track, “Arena Gates.” The track is built around a glitching angular rhythm, searing guitars, massive synths, and live strings to bring the dramatic track to a heavier level.

On the new single the band shares, “It’s the Anthem of Avoidance—a song to ward off the nightmares. When you’re overwhelmed by chaos, Arena Gates implores you to pour yourself into someone or something else. A balance between lightness, love, and the big ugly feelings that hide just beneath the surface.”

telly will be releasing their debut EP EPISODE 1 on October 11, 2023. The EP will feature previous single “BLINK” - as well as newly released single “Arena Gates.” In the duo’s own words, “EPISODE 1 is an escapist reflection of the relentless digital landscape.” More details on EPISODE 1 coming soon.

About telly

From a natural serendipity honed over several years, the New York synth-pop duo telly was born. Shlee, a Burlington, VT native, and Mix, an LA native, bonded over a love of electronica and a penchant for a maximalist sonic palette. Drawing from elements of dream pop, shoegaze, and electronic pop, their style has often been deemed “dreamy yet danceable,” which they take no offense to.

Their latest single, BLINK, is the first offering from their debut EP, aptly named EPISODE 1, foreshadowing a glitchier and hazier direction than their synth-based debut single, Rearview. Call it clickbait, call it short attention span, call it thrill-seeking - the years spent building to this EP were marked by throwing out any idea that didn’t feel intoxicatingly exciting, leaving us with 4 songs that exhibit the duo’s energetic stylistic precision.