Telemundo To Air Inaugural Spotify Awards Exclusively In The U.S., Live From Mexico City On March 5

Telemundo announced today that it will air the first-ever Spotify Awards exclusively in the United States, live from Mexico City on March 5, 2020. Hosted by Danna Paola, Luisito Comunica, Franco Escamilla and Angela Aguilar, the inaugural edition of the awards show, airing from 9-11pm/8-10C on Telemundo and Universo, will honor finalists based entirely on user-generated data on Spotify, providing a true reflection of what fans are listening to. In addition, Universo will air the one-hour "Green Carpet" pre-show at 8pm/7C.

As the exclusive home of the Spotify Awards in the U.S., Telemundo will also feature complete coverage of the event across all its platforms, including a one-hour live stream from the "Green Carpet" on the @Telemundo Facebook and Twitter accounts at 8pm/7C, as well as a post-show on Twitter where fans can talk about the red carpet fashion and the best moments and performances from the show. Fans will also be able to enjoy behind-the-scenes interviews and experience the backstage excitement via Telemundo digital platforms, including Telemundo.com and the network's official social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

"We are happy to bring our audience this first-ever Spotify Awards ceremony, which will recognize today's top artists fully based on fan preferences, with extensive coverage across our Telemundo platforms encompassing all the night's main events. We recognize how music brings us all together and know this will be a great show for families to enjoy watching together," said Ronald Day, Executive Vice President of Telemundo Entertainment.

Based on data from one of the world's largest music streaming markets, Mexico, the finalists for the top 12 categories are below. The full list of categories and finalists can be found on www.telemundo.com/spotifyawards.

Spotify Artist of the Year (most listened, most followed, most shared and added to playlists by Mexican users in 2019):

Podcast of the Year (podcast with the highest number of streams and listeners per episode in Mexico during 2019):

Most-Streamed Female Artist:

Most-Streamed Male Artist:

Most-Streamed Track:

Biggest Increase in Fans: Female Artist*

Biggest Increase in Fans: Male Artist

Most-Shared Artist:

Most-Followed Artist:

Emerging Artist:

Most-Added to Playlists Artist:

Most-Streamed Mexican Artist Globally:

*Artist with the largest number of Mexican users who have returned to listen to his music for multiple days in 2019.





