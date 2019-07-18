Tei Shi Shares New Song RED LIGHT, New Album Coming This Fall

Tei Shi has given us another glimpse of what to expect from her upcoming album today dropping a new song titled "Red Light". The song puts her silky vocals front and center and is a lesson in R&B goodness. Tei Shi aka Valerie Teicher tells us, "Red Light is about a few different relationships in my past - some romantic, some in the work space - that made me feel helpless and powerless. I spent a lot of time in dynamics with close people in my life who didn't encourage or empower me but thrived in making me feel small. The song is about learning from these dynamics, earning more respect for myself and knowing better in the future. It's kind of a diss track, but also on my end it's about letting go of that frame of mind.

The song follows shimmering new single "A Kiss Goodbye" which was released last month to rapturous response. Pitchfork wrote: "Teicher seems to have fully stepped into her own, brewing up a relaxed bossa nova confection centered on trusting your own intuition." The FADER called it "Breezy, Brazilian retro pop throwback". And Refinery 29observed: "There's a bit of a Frou Frou vibe to this languid, romantic beat, but her slow, lilting delivery is so much more rooted in Brazilian music than indie pop could ever hope to be. Congrats, it's a bop."

Both tracks will feature on her highly anticipated sophomore album, to be released later this year, and were largely inspired by a move from New York to Los Angeles; the change of scenery proving to be a meaningful creative seismic shift for Tei Shi. "I felt like I was closing a chapter in my life that was tied up in a lot of negativity, and reconnecting with open space and my own creativity in a way that I hadn't in a very long time," she says. "I was spending so much time in nature and seeing all this beauty in my surroundings, and I felt really inspired to bring that feeling into my music."

The Colombian-Canadian artist has not only been hard at work on the follow-up to her lauded 2017 debut Crawl Space but also found time to collaborate with Blood Orangefeaturing on the track "HOPE" with Diddy. The song has already clocked more than 10 million streams. Tei Shi also starred in the video for the song alongside Diddy, A$AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator and Empress Of and joined Blood Orange onstage at this year's Coachella Music Festival.





