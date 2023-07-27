Tei Shi Shares New Single 'Mona Lisa (Spanglish)'

Continuing to express her identity and independence, Tei Shi returns with the release of her new bilingual single “Mona Lisa (Spanglish)”. The new track is reimagined and features lyrics in both English and Spanish, as she expresses the pain and rage of being mistreated and used.

Accompanying the track is a follow-up to Tei Shi’s video for the original “Mona Lisa” which was shot while on tour with Kimbra this past Spring. The gritty new visual finds Tei Shi trekking and performing throughout New York City while donning her signature platinum blonde tresses. Captured by frequent collaborator, friend, and director Vogue Giambri, the raw visual showcases Tei Shi’s DIY aesthetic through a nostalgic lens.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new version, Tei Shi shares, “When I was writing "Mona Lisa" for my EP 'BAD PREMONITION', I had the lyrics already written in English, but there were certain lines that kept coming to me in Spanish. I knew I wanted to integrate them somehow down the road, and I kind of just kept building off of these initial Spanish lyrics in my head until I had a concept for a mixed Spanglish version. I always felt like there were certain lines in the song that felt really strong in Spanish, and that was kind of the starting point.”

She adds, “I really liked the idea of doing this alt version for “Mona Lisa” because it's a song I'm really really proud of, and I feel like it could take on many different versions and contexts. It's a fun challenge for me too, trying to keep the same feelings and build the same storyline but find ways to do that in another language in a way that feels natural. I know a lot of my fans are also Latinx and bilingual, and I just loved the idea of them being able to scream out the words in both Spanish and English at my shows - especially the 'tu estás lleno de mierda y lo sabes!' (you're full of s, and you know it!).”

Tei Shi courageously shares her personal story and showcases her resilience and determination to rise above adversity on her EP BAD PREMONITION. The combination of songs and visuals brings to life Tei Shi's musical journey, rebirth, and diversity as both an artist and performer, navigating both heartbreak and the toxic aspects of the music industry. The EP resonates with listeners and has garnered press praise from Pitchfork, CLASH, The FADER, STEREOGUM, REMEZCLA, PAPER, FLOOD Magazine, i-D, NYLON, Exclaim, and more.

The past year has kicked off Tei Shi's new era as a fully independent artist and has seen her embark on an empowering musical journey while making her mark on the live scene. She toured across North America this past Spring, supported Kimbra throughout the country, and performed intimate, sold-out shows in New York and Los Angeles last fall.

Additionally, Tei Shi collaborated with John Cale on his highly lauded album Mercy, where she was featured on the track "I Know You're Happy". She also made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week, walking for the Elena Velez show. Tei Shi continues to straddle the line between creativity, independence, artistry, genre, and worlds as she pushes forth her empowering message to a global audience and fearless fans that embrace her ingenuity. Stream/watch “Mona Lisa (Spanglish)” and stay tuned for more news to follow.

Photo Credit: Vogue Giambri