Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers to Release 'Pretty Good for a Girl' EP

Rapidly rising Australian punk rock stars TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS are thrilled to release their debut EP Pretty Good For A Girl Band tomorrow via Domestic La La. To celebrate they've dropped a video for "Girl Sports," their blistering new single which was written in honor of the male dentist who said that bassist Jaida Stephenson should stick to "girl sports" after knocking her teeth out skating. "Girl Sports" has been named Best New Music on The Guardian and The AU Review, celebrated on NME Australia ("biting"), Under the Radar ("blistering"), The Music ("powerhouse"), and Kill Your Stereo, with full adds on triple j and SYN FM's Sweet 16.

Featuring nods to three classic teen films, the "Girl Sports" video is everything you'd come to expect from the four-piece; in your face and won't back down, but they'll still have some fun along the way. On the video, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers say, "We had so much fun filming the 'Girl Sports' video. While the song encapsulates a lot of frustration and anger, we wanted to create a visual element that brought a more light-hearted feel to a song that touches on some pretty frustrating experiences a lot of women and non-males would relate to. We wanted to create a fun take on the idea of 'girl sports' by drawing inspiration from sport scenes in Clueless, St Trinian's and Twilight (we hope we did the iconic pitching moment justice). We wanted the video to be fun as possible because everything we wanted to say, we had already screamed in 'Girl Sports.' The video is basically a big middle finger, you can't touch us moment, to all the men that had and continue to look down on us."

Embodying a quiet confidence and resolve like never before, their debut EP Pretty Good For A Girl Band is a powerful documentation of Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers figuring out who they are and voicing what they stand for. It's the result of a band refusing to meet anyone's projection of who they should be, how they should sound, and what they should say, proclaiming they are a force to be reckoned with no matter their gender identity. For as much as there's a collective sense of self-assuredness among the band, Pretty Good For A Girl Band attests that their success has come in the face of being undeservedly underestimated. The EP is less about the group spitting pure frustration, and more about holding up a mirror and sparking reflection and constructive conversation. Pretty Good For A Girl Band also features the singles "AHHHH!" and "Miss Your Birthday," the latter which the band co-wrote with Alex Lahey, with James Tidswell of Violent Soho lending production.

Formed during high school in their hometown of Canberra, TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS - Anna Ryan (vocals/guitar), Scarlett McKahey (guitar/vocals), Jaida Stephenson (bass) and Neve van Boxsel (drums) - channel Riot Grrrl-era energy with a 2022 spin and are the most natural, unapologetic and damn likeable punk-rockers you'll meet. They quickly snapped attention for their teenage ragamuffin image and searingly good garage punk sound, cutting their teeth playing festivals including BIGSOUND, Groovin' The Moo, Laneway, Falls, Lost Paradise and Spilt Milk, and supporting a slew of Australia's finest including Polish Club, Alex Lahey, Press Club, WAAX & more. Their 2021 singles "Miss Your Birthday" and "AHHHH!" have garnered over 1.6 Million streams, found playlist additions including Indie Arrivals, Local Noise, Fresh Finds AU, The Local List and New Music Friday AU/NZ as well as local and international press support, full rotation adds on triple j and the #117 spot on the Hottest 200 countdown ("AHHHH!").

As of now, the band have graduated into an astute group of early twenty-somethings - just as concerned about issues facing women and young people today as they are with their loud and utterly cool punk sound. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are hitting the road for an Australian National Tour in August to support their new EP. For more information on these dates and to purchase tickets click HERE.

PRETTY GOOD FOR A GIRL BAND // OUT TOMORROW VIA DOMESTIC LA LA tjjt.lnk.to/PGFAGB

Tracklist:

1. AHHHH!

2. Up To Summit

3. Miss Your Birthday

4. Girl Sports

5. Bull Dragon

