Tee Grizzley Releases RAIN Single Featuring Skilla Baby and Ashanti

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Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley has released a new single and music video, 'Rain,' featuring fellow Detroit artist Skilla Baby and R&B artist Ashanti, ahead of his upcoming studio album They Forgot, arriving everywhere September 25th.

'Rain' is a high-energy remake of Ashanti's iconic hit single, combining Motor City grit with nostalgic, chart-topping R&B flair. The release comes alongside an official music video starring both Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby.

'Rain' builds on the momentum of previous album singles 'Back Ina Yam' and 'No Effort 2' (the sequel to his 2017 hit 'No Effort'). Together, this run of tracks highlights Grizzley's hunger, technical mastery, and authority as he prepares to release the new project.

The premise of They Forgot is embedded directly in its title: a reminder to critics, the industry, and listeners nationwide who may have forgotten the depth of Grizzley's pen, his lyrical craftsmanship, and the storytelling ability that established him as one of hip-hop's forces.

This run of music comes alongside personal news: a Michigan judge recently granted the full expungement of Tee Grizzley's criminal record, a legal development the release describes as a chapter of personal freedom and artistic renewal for the Detroit native.

About Tee Grizzley

Tee Grizzley's story is one of redemption, renewal, and faith. After 2016, he devoted himself to music, family, and a relationship with God, transforming his life and career in the process. His breakout single 'First Day Out' reached 6x-Platinum status, followed by multi-Platinum and Gold hits including 'From the D to the A' [feat. Lil Yachty], 'IDGAF' [feat. Chris Brown & Mariah The Scientist], and 'No Effort.'

Amassing nearly 7 billion streams, earning praise from Billboard as 'Rap's Martin Scorsese,' and achieving three straight Top 20 Billboard 200 debuts, Tee has built a career on authenticity and conviction.

Following 2025's Forever My Moment and his first national tour, Tee returned with Street Psalms [300 Entertainment], a personal reflection on grace, growth, and God's guidance.

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