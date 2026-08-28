Skilla Baby to Launch THE PRICE OF FAME TOUR Oct. 21 with Live Nation Urban

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Live Nation Urban has announced 'The Price Of Fame Tour,' a headline run of dates from Detroit rapper Skilla Baby. Kicking off on October 21, the tour will hit select markets across the US, including New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

The new run of dates will see Skilla Baby perform tracks off his acclaimed debut studio album The Price Of Fame, released last week. A proper body of work, the 22-track set presents the artist at his most multi-faceted — mixing slick bars and raw melodies, vulnerable yet confident, down-to-earth but destined for greatness. With an intentional guest list (Nas, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, gospel luminary Erica Campbell) and candid skits, The Price Of Fame is also a classically styled hip-hop album crafted to stand the test of time, released via Geffen Records.

The Price Of Fame is Skilla's first full-length project since 2024 delivered both his Crack Music 3 mixtape — with highlights 'Jwett,' 'So Bad' with 4Batz, and 'Controversy 2' with Tee Grizzley — and the Deluxe Edition of The Coldest mixtape, which dropped the same month that Skilla scored the coveted fan-voted 'People's Champ' slot on the XXL 2024 Freshman Class cover. With 'The Price of Fame Tour,' he's looking forward to playing his hits for his legion of fans across the country.

'THE PRICE OF FAME TOUR' DATES

October 21 - New York, NY // Irving Plaza

October 22 - Philadelphia, PA // Theatre of Living Arts

October 23 - Washington, DC // The Howard Theatre

October 26 - Charlotte, NC // The Underground

October 27 - Atlanta, GA // Buckhead Theatre

October 29 - Orlando, FL // The Beacham

November 1 - New Orleans, LA // House of Blues

November 2 - Houston, TX // House of Blues

November 4 - Dallas, TX // House of Blues

November 7 - Los Angeles, CA // The Belasco

November 9 - Sacramento, CA // Ace of Spades

November 12 - Phoenix, AZ // Walter Studios

November 15 - Indianapolis, IN // Deluxe at Old National Centre

November 16 - St. Louis, MO // The Pageant

November 17 - Chicago, IL // House of Blues

November 19 - Cincinnati, OH // Bogart's

November 20 - Cleveland, OH // House of Blues

November 22 - Detroit, MI // The Fillmore

About Skilla Baby

Skilla Baby stands out in a vibrant Detroit rap scene by being unshakably smooth but never too-cool-to-care. In fact, he cares a lot. A former teen basketball hopeful who started recording when he lost his father at age 15, he's wanted this for more than a decade. He cares about his music, where he's mastered dual strengths — slick yet rugged bars and a raw romantic croon. And he cares about his legacy, seeking mentors in everyone from Motor City veterans like Sada Baby to multihyphenate forces like 50 Cent and Teyana Taylor.

Skilla isn't just beloved within the creative community, where he's a devoted collaborator, but also by a loyal, diverse fanbase who show up in force for his understated wordplay, natural melodicism, and moving storytelling. Born Trevon Gardner, Skilla broke through with 2015's 'I'm Good' before becoming one of his city's defining voices via projects like We Eat the Most, Crack Music, and joint tapes with Sada and Tee Grizzley. Along the way he earned a Gold certification for 'Mama,' landed in XXL's 2024 Freshman Class as the People's Champ, and won praise from sources as broad as Billboard and Pitchfork, Jack Harlow and Travis Scott. A true artist known to spit bars off the cuff on IG Live from the seat of his car, he's also a burgeoning fashion force and is studying acting with plans to dive deeper into film and TV. But Skilla Baby's many achievements haven't dulled his pen for his most important release so far: his 2026 debut album, The Price Of Fame.

About Live Nation Urban

Live Nation Urban (LNU) is a joint venture co-owned by entrepreneur and music artist manager Shawn Gee and Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company. The company remains North America's preeminent producer of concert experiences, festivals, and platforms headlined, curated, and owned by black talent, setting the tone for culture with over a dozen sought-after festival brands such as The Roots Picnic, Broccoli City, Exodus Music & Arts Festival, ONE Musicfest, Strength of a Woman, and more.

Beyond their live events, Live Nation Urban has established itself as a key social architect in black culture with innovative initiatives that include Juneteenth: A Global Celebration (broadcast on CNN), Kerry Washington's THICKER THAN WATER book tour, and a special Hip-Hop 50 event at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris, in addition to tours by artists such as Ari Lennox, Babyface, Kirk Franklin, Lil Wayne, Davido, Charlie Wilson, Jeezy, Jagged Edge, LL Cool J, Jill Scott, Coco Jones, Jodeci, RuPaul, and Raphael Saadiq. The LNU-produced 'A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop' special garnered a nomination at the NAACP Image Awards for 'Outstanding Variety Show.' Live Nation Urban continues to grow across hip-hop, R&B, soul, and gospel as a purveyor of live urban music. More information is available at https://livenationurban.com/.

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