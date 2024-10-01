Teddy Swims Unveils 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)', 2025 North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2024 breakout superstar Teddy Swims has announced the second part of his debut album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), arriving January 24, 2025. It follows the massive success of Part 1, which includes his global smash hits “Lose Control” and “The Door.” The news arrives on the heels of his acclaimed new single, “Bad Dreams.”

Swims also announces the continuation of his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour with an extensive run of dates across North America in 2025, in addition to his recently announced and sold out arena shows across Europe. Kicking off in Hollywood, FL on May 9, the tour includes stops at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and more before wrapping up at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on September 9. See the full list of dates below.

Fan presale goes live tomorrow, October 2 at 8am local time, with public on-sale beginning on Thursday, October 3 at 9am local time.

American Express is providing access to Amex Presale Tickets™ in select markets* HERE, available for Card Members to purchase before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 1 at 11 am ET (while supplies last) - this is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences™. Terms apply. Click HERE for tickets and more details.

Swims recently released his new single “Bad Dreams” — listen HERE via Warner Records and watch the video HERE. The new track debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, giving him three songs on the chart, in addition to hitting #1 on the UK airplay charts.

It builds on the momentum of his global smash hit "Lose Control,” which he performed last month on the MTV VMAs, along with his recent charting single “The Door” and a rendition of Rihanna’s “Stay.” He was nominated for four awards at the show, including Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Best Alternative, and PUSH Performance of the Year.

2024 has been a whirlwind for Swims, who celebrated the success of his multi-Platinum chart-conquering hit “Lose Control” from I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1). In addition to claiming the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the song has amassed over 2.3 billion global streams, reached #1 on five radio formats (Top 40, Hot AC, AC, R&B, and Rhythm), and was recently inducted into Spotify’s “Billions Club.”

Putting in real work for years, a quiet, yet steady grind brought Swims to the forefront of popular culture as a tried-and-true star without comparison. Teddy started to gain notoriety after posting covers online in 2019 — such as Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” and Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” — gaining hundreds of millions of views, leading to his signing to Warner Records in 2020. He tirelessly honed his voice and songwriting across EPs such as Unlearning [2021], Tough Love [2022], and Sleep Is Exhausting [2022]. He showcased his sky-high range by collaborating with artists such as Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, X Ambassadors, Thomas Rhett, ILLENIUM, Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, and Matoma. He made a statement with I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) in 2023, and wrapped up a prolific run by releasing a Live Version of the album alongside his band Freak Freely at the top of 2024.

Swims shows no signs of slowing down as he gears up for a record-breaking 2025, with the release of I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) and his biggest global tour to date—including performances at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil—on the horizon.

Teddy Swims 2025 North American Tour:

*Amex Presale Tickets™

May 9 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino*

May 10 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place*

May 12 — Orange Beach, AL — The Amphitheater at the Wharf*

May 14 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

May 15 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 17 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

May 18 — Philadelphia, PA — Mann Center for the Performing Arts*

May 20 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion*

May 21 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Hill Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

May 23 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum*

May 24 — Laval, QC — Place Bell*

May 27 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall*

May 30 — Boston, MA — The Stage at Suffolk Downs*

June 1 — Washington, DC — The Anthem*

June 4 — Richmond, VA — Virginia Credit Union LIVE!*

June 6 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE - Outdoors*

June 7 — Cincinnati, OH — The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park*

June 9 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 11 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

June 13 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 31 — San Diego, CA — Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square Petco Park*

Aug 1 — Las Vegas, NV — Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood*

Aug 3 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug 6 — Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater*

Aug 7 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 9 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Aug 10 — New Orleans, LA — Champions Square*

Aug 12 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 15 — Birmingham, AL — Birmingham Amphitheater

Aug 16 — Southaven, MS — BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

Aug 18 — Huntsville, AL — The Orion Amphitheater*

Aug 20 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 23 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre*

Aug 24 — Oklahoma City, OK — Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug 26 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Aug 28 — Sandy, UT — America First Field Plaza*

Aug 30 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Centre*

Aug 31 — Seattle, WA — WaMu Theater*

Sep 3 — Troutdale, OR — Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn*

Sep 5 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre*

Sep 6 — South Lake Tahoe, NV — Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena*

Sep 9 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre*

Additional Teddy Swims Tour Dates:

2024

Oct 2 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall

Oct 3 — Knoxville, TN — Tennessee Theatre

Oct 5 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Festival

Oct 6 — Fayetteville, AR — JJ’s Live

Oct 8 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theater

Oct 10 — Tampa, FL — Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock

Oct 12 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Festival

Oct 13 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct 15 — Lubbock, TX — The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

Oct 16 — El Paso, TX — Abraham Chavez Theatre

Oct 18 — Flagstaff, AZ — Pepsi Amphitheater

Oct 19 — Valley Center, CA — Harrah’s Resort Southern California

Oct 21 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues Anaheim

Oct 22 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues Anaheim

Nov 4 — Paris, France — Salle Pleyel

Nov 5 — Basel, Switzerland — Event Halle Basel

Nov 11 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo

Dec 5 — Abu Dhabi, UAE — Eithad park

2025

Feb 11 — Düsseldorf, Germany — Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Feb 13 — Antwerp, Belgium — Lotto Arena

Feb 14 — Hamburg, Germany — Sporthalle

Feb 16 — Oslo, Norway — Oslo Spektrum Arena

Feb 18 — Stockholm , Sweden — Avicii Arena

Feb 19 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Royal Arena

Feb 22 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

Feb 23 — Berlin, Germany — Velodrom

Feb 25 — Zurich, Switzerland — The Hall

Feb 27 — Paris, France — Zénith Paris - La Villette

Mar 3 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mar 4 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mar 6 — London, UK — OVO Arena Wembley

Mar 7 — London, UK — OVO Arena Wembley

Mar 9 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro

Mar 10 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live

Mar 12 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena

Mar 13 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena

Mar 16 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live

Mar 22 — San Isidro, Argentina — Lollapalooza Argentina 2025

Mar 23 — Santiago, Chile — Lollapalooza Chile 2025

Mar 27 — Bogotà, Colombia — Festival Estéreo Picnic 2025

Mar 29 — São Paulo, Brazil — Lollapalooza Brasil 2025

Jun 22 — Newport, UK — Isle of Wight Festival 2025

Photo Credit: Claire Marie Vogel

