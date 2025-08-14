Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' to Include Sabrina Carpenter Collab

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this week, Taylor Swift announced that her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, would be coming later this year. Now, the superstar has revealed that she will officially release the album on October 3, with a twelve-song tracklist that includes a new collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title song.

She shared the news on the latest episode of Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. On the show, she also confirmed that, unlike her previous album The Tortured Poets Society, there will be no additional tracks or surprise releases.

In addition to the "Sweat and Vanilla Perfume" orange and green cover, the new album will also be released with alternate deluxe editions including "It's Frightening," "It's Rapturous," and "It's Beautiful," variant covers. Check out the official cover reveal and tracklist below. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklist

1. The Fate of Ophelia

2. ⁠Elizabeth Taylor

3. ⁠Opalite

4. ⁠Father Figure

5. ⁠Eldest Daughter

6. ⁠Ruin the Friendship

7. ⁠Actually Romantic

8. ⁠W$sh Li$t

9. ⁠Wood

10. ⁠Cancelled!

11. ⁠Honey

12. ⁠The Life of a Showgirl (Feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

In 2024, Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released. The album broke numerous records, including the highest single-day and weekly streams on Spotify, as well as 17 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. The original version of the album contained 16 tracks, featuring collaborations with artists Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. She quickly followed it up with a second volume, making the release a double album.

Carpenter released her most recent album last August, Short n’ Sweet, which topped the charts worldwide and had one of the biggest global debuts of 2024. Upon release, the album’s opening track, “Taste,” captured #1 on Spotify’s US chart, dethroning Carpenter's own “Please Please Please” and making it the 3rd song off her album to hit #1. 'Short n' Sweet also became the 1st album with 4 Pop Airplay No. 1’s since Taylor Swift.

About Taylor Swift

Having sold over 200 million records globally, Swift is one of the best-selling musicians, the most-streamed female artist on Spotify, and the only act to have five albums with first-week sales of over one million copies in the US. She has been featured in listicles such as Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists, the Time 100, and Forbes Celebrity 100. Among her accolades are 14 Grammy Awards, including three Album of the Year wins; a Primetime Emmy Award; 40 American Music Awards; 49 Billboard Music Awards; 30 MTV Video Music Awards; three IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards; and 101 Guinness World Records. Honored with titles such as Artist of the Decade and Woman of the Decade, Swift is an advocate for artists' rights and women's empowerment.

In 2023, Swift set off on a wildly successful tour, taking her to 54 cities across the world. A concert film was filmed in August of 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Before the extended version arrived on Disney+ as "Taylor's Version" the theatrical release became the highest grossing concert film of all time.