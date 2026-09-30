Taylor Swift, Aventura, Don Omar Lead YouTube Music Charts

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Taylor Swift leads this week's YouTube Music charts following the release of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, driving all four of her new deluxe tracks onto the US Daily Top Music Videos chart led by 'Cleveland!' at #4 and 'Patient Zero' at #9.

Meanwhile, bachata group Aventura and Puerto Rican rapper Don Omar's 2004 classic hit 'Ella y Yo' and Colombian singer Manuel Turizo's 2022 hit 'La Bachata' officially joined the Billion Views Club this week.

Elsewhere on the charts, Ella Langley holds down #1 on US Top Songs with 'Choosin' Texas,' while Colombian popstar KAROL G's team-up with Spanish singers Judeline and rusowsky, 'BbY WOW,' continues its global surge, securing #3 in the US and #4 Globally. Global pop group KATSEYE also keep up their chart momentum with 'Hootie Frutti' hitting #4 US / #9 Global, and Drake reclaims the #1 spot on US Top Artists following a wave of new video debuts from his short film FOMO.

Below is a full breakdown of the key movers and trends for the week ending September 30.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore takes over

Taylor Swift returned Friday with a surprise quartet of new tracks on the deluxe version of her 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. All four of the new songs hit US Daily Top Music Videos on Saturday (9/26), led by 'Cleveland!' at #4 and 'Patient Zero' at #9. Swift also climbs to #17 on US Top Artists.

Aventura and Don Omar's 'Ella y Yo' reaches 1B views

New York bachata group Aventura and Puerto Rican star Don Omar's 'Ella y Yo' joins the Billion Views Club this week. The official video for the 2004 track is Aventura's first and Don Omar's third video as a lead, featured artist or collaborator to reach 1B views.

Manuel Turizo notches entry in the Billion Views Club with 'La Bachata'

Colombian singer Manuel Turizo lands another track in the Billion Views Club this week with his 2022 single 'La Bachata.' The nostalgic official video is Turizo's seventh as a lead, featured artist or collaborator to reach the 1B-view milestone.

Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' holds onto US #1

Alabama singer-songwriter Ella Langley's country track 'Choosin' Texas' continues its run at the top of the US Top Songs for another week. The unstoppable hit also re-enters Global Top Songs at #55. Langley's disco-tinted single 'Be Her' continues to generate views, rising to #36 in the US. Additionally, Langley inches up to #20 on US Top Artists.

Colombian pop star KAROL G's 'BbY WOW' is a Global hit

KAROL G's 'BbY WOW,' an intercontinental team-up between the Colombian pop star and Spanish singers Judeline and rusowsky, maintains its place in the upper reaches of the charts. This week, it claims #3 on US Top Songs and #4 on Global Top Songs. Across territories, the single from her recent album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto garnered more than 38M views during the charting period. KAROL also spends another week at #10 on US Top Artists.

KATSEYE continue their Wild run on the charts

KATSEYE's August EP Wild makes its mark on the charts for another week. The global pop group's playful track from that release, 'Hootie Frutti,' hits #4 on US Top Songs and #9 on Global Top Songs. An additional trio of tracks from the group appear on both charts, including their all-star collab with LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT, 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE,' (#25 US and #31 Global) and the Ed SHeeran co-written track 'Animal' (#7 US and #17 Global).

Rising pop star Adéla continues her climb

The Slovakia-born pop artist Adéla rises yet again this week as her recent singles from her candy-coated debut album PRIMA, 'Nicole Kidman' and 'Ain't in LA,' continue to climb US Top Songs, hitting #16 and #64, respectively. Both tracks also make their presence felt on Global Top Songs — 'Nicole Kidman' debuts at #66, while 'Ain't in LA' climbs to #69.

Atlanta's Belly Gang Kushington lands another hit

Atlanta rapper Belly Gang Kushington launches another high-profile collaboration this week, this time with Texas-born rapper BigXthaPlug. The pair's team-up 'LITE' debuts at #72 on US Top Songs. Meanwhile, Belly Gang Kushington's recent single with 21 Savage, 'WTF Goin,' continues its meteoric rise, climbing to #9 on the same chart. In the charting period, the latter track generated over 2.7M views in the US alone.

Falling in Reverse's collab with Slipknot and System of a Down hits top 10

Las Vegas rock band Falling in Reverse called on System of a Down vocalist Serj Tankian and Slipknot singer Corey Taylor for the dramatic 'Joseph,' which rises this week to #10 on US Top Songs and #37 on Global Top Songs. The outrageous video, which features a smattering of CGI skeletons, notched over 13.5M views in the charting period across territories.

Gospel star Kirk Franklin joins forces with GloRilla on 'This Time'

Gospel legend Kirk Franklin teams with Memphis rapper GloRilla for the choir-backed new single 'This Time.' A heartwarming From the Block performance of the track hit at #2 on US Daily Top Music Videos on Saturday (9/26). Since its release, the live clip has already amassed over 1.4M views.

Alyssa Grace's emotional folk song 'bloodstream' drifts into top 20

Rising singer-songwriter Alyssa Grace's folk hit 'bloodstream' floats up the charts yet again. On US Top Songs, the track rises to #17, garnering more than 2.1M views in the country in the charting period. Amid a flurry of usage on shortform, the track also climbs to #12 on US Top Songs on Shorts.

Miley Cyrus' 'Let's Get Married' makes an impact

Miley Cyrus has a hit on her hands with 'Let's Get Married,' a single from her just-released 10th studio album BASS PERSUADES. The intimate, black-and-white video for the track debuts this week at #5 on US Weekly Top Music Videos, amassing a total of over 9.5M views since its release.

BLACKPINK star Rosé's lovesick 'new trick' hits Global

Following on the heels of a string of solo hits by her BLACKPINK bandmates, Rosé makes her return to the charts with the lovesick pop-punk-influenced track 'new trick.' The high-energy single debuts at #10 on Global Top Songs and #39 on US Top Songs. Since its release, the colorful video has already garnered over 47M views.

Morgan Wallen shares new Grand Theft Auto VI single

Country superstar Morgan Wallen makes a return to the charts with 'Last Thing You Need,' which debuts at #29 on US Top Songs. The sensitive single is part of the first batch of singles from Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, the first taste of the soundtrack to the video game, in advance of its hotly anticipated November release. The song amassed over 1.7M views in the US in the charting period.

Drake's 'Quebec' single charts following 'FOMO' film

Drake continues his 2026 hot streak with the atmospheric rap track 'QUEBEC,' which debuts this week at #8 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The new track originally surfaced as part of his new short film 'FOMO,' which also included a new remix of his recent hit 'Janice STFU' (the original version of which claims #18 on the same chart). The Canadian star's new video for his HABIBTI track 'CLASSIC' also debuts at #57. Amid this flurry of views, Drake reclaims #1 on US Top Artists.

Shakira and Maluma make a move with low-lit track 'AGUA'

Colombian stars Maluma and Shakira team on the shadowy new duet 'AGUA,' which debuts this week at #37 on US Top Songs and #51 on Global Top Songs. Meanwhile, Shakira and Burna Boy's World Cup anthem 'Dai Dai' continues its summer dominance into the fall, claiming #1 on Global and #2 on US for another week.

Quavo and Takeoff's 'Hotel Lobby' re-enters the charts

Migos stars Quavo and Takeoff make a charts comeback as their 2022 single 'Hotel Lobby' re-enters US Top Songs at #54. The resurgence of the track was originally sparked, in part, by a face-swap trend involving their COLORS performance of the track, which casts various celebrities in the roles of the Atlanta rappers.

Troye Sivan throws a medieval 'Party' in new video

Troye Sivan's cinematic new video for 'Party,' in which he stars as a medieval knight in the midst of battle, makes a mark this week. The choreography-heavy video, which features voiceover from Lord of the Rings star Ian McKellen, debuts at #65 on US Weekly Top Music Videos.

RhyRhy has a Shorts hit with 'Summer Bummer (Lights On)'

Rising singer and rapper RhyRhy's melodic rap track 'Summer Bummer (Lights On)' continues to dance its way up the charts. The shortform hit vaults this week to #1 on US Top Songs on Shorts, thanks in part to a dance trend.

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

2. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

3. KAROL G, Judeline, Rusowsky - BbY WOW

4. KATSEYE - Hootie Frutti

5. HUNTR/X - Golden

YouTube United States Top Shorts Songs chart: Top 5

1. RhyRhy - Summer Bummer (Lights On)

2. pupsies - misery.

3. CHROMANCE, Marcus Layton - Wrap Me In Plastic

4. easethepain - Cool ( That Or That )

5. Penelope Scott - Dead Girls

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: New Entries

22. Miley Cyrus - Let's Get Married

29. Morgan Wallen - Last Thing You Need (from GTAVI: The Album)

34. Drake - QUEBEC

37. Maluma, Shakira - AGUA

39. Rosé - new trick

55. CG5, Horror Skunx - your verity

58. BloodHound Q50 - My Girl

62. BloodHound Q50 - Bloody Weather

71. Macklemore, Ryan Lewis - Thrift Shop

72. BigXthaPlug, Belly Gang Kushington - LITE

73. Dos Tamaulipas - Sin Ti

75. ROA, Anuel AA - VAMO A VEL

84. ZEDDY WILL - Bow Bow Bow

96. The Weeknd - Wicked Games

YouTube Global Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

2. Sadhu Tiwari - Parvati

3. ARJN, KDS, Shreya Ghoshal - KALYANI (Remix)

4. KAROL G, Judeline, Rusowsky - BbY WOW

5. Prabha Bangarigalla, Jangi Reddy, Shyam Kasarla - Yeshanagula

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