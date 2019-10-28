Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders Release New Single 'Middle Child' Featuring Dave Grohl

"Middle Child," a glam-tastic and heartfelt new deep cut from Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders' forthcoming album, Get The Money, is available for streaming and download now.

Listen below!

Featuring Taylor and his Coattail Riders joined by his brother from another mother Dave Grohl on additional guitar, "Middle Child" is the third pre-release sample of Get The Money, to be released November 8th by Shanabelle/RCA Records. Both the album's title track and "Crossed The Line" have been released into the wild.

Pre-Order Get The Money here. Exclusive Merch bundles are also available here.

Photo Credit: Andreas Neumann





