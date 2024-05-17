Taylor Acorn Releases New Single 'High Horse'

Pop-punk powerhouse Taylor Acorn has shared her brand new single “High Horse”, out now. “High Horse is an empowering track about staying true to who you are — no matter how people look at you or what they think. The track is accompanied by an official music video featuring footage from Taylor’s sold out US headline tour, which is available now HERE. “Over the years of sharing my music and being a presence online I’ve learned that no matter how hard you try, there will always be people who just really love to hate you,” Taylor shares. “That fact has been one of the toughest pills to swallow because my Virgo brain wants to please everyone at all times, but at the end of the day you have to be strong and keep powering through despite what they say. No one knows you like you know you and ‘High Horse’ is my little anthem to remember that It’s never as deep of a cut as it seems.” Taylor recently wrapped up her sold-out Good Enough Tour, a month long US headline run featuring support from World’s First Cinema. Now she is preparing to make her way to the UK for Slam Dunk Festival. Fans can also catch her later this month at Let’s Go! Music Festival, next month at Four Chord Music Festival, and this September at Bourbon & Beyond. This fall Taylor will hit the road with Dashboard Confessional and Boys Like Girls, making stops in Boston, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Chicago, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Houston, etc. Tickets are on sale now and available at https://www.tayloracorn.com/. About Taylor Acorn Growing up in the early 90’s & 2000’s pop punk/pop rock scene, for Taylor Acorn it was never a phase. Hailing from the small North Central Pennsylvania town of Wellsboro, Taylor had always dreamed of a career in music and in 2014, dropped out of Kutztown University to pursue just that, setting her sights for Nashville in 2017. With her infectiously relatable releases of “Psycho”, “Certified Depressant”, and “Shapeshifting”, Taylor is now leaving her own footprint in the pop punk community giving her fans a place to feel safe and to feel heard, by tackling tough subjects such as mental health by sharing her own personal struggles. She wants to give her listeners a space where they can feel free and vulnerable, a place where healing is accepted no matter who you are or where you’ve come from. Taylor released her EP Certified Depressant last year, earning critical acclaim from Grammy.com, The Noise / Ones To Watch, idobi Radio, RiotFest.org, Sweety High, and more.