Taylor Acorn Releases New Single 'High Horse'

Pop-punk powerhouse Taylor Acorn has shared her brand new single “High Horse”, out now.
“High Horse is an empowering track about staying true to who you are — no matter how people look at you or what they think. The track is accompanied by an official music video featuring footage from Taylor’s sold out US headline tour, which is available now HERE.
“Over the years of sharing my music and being a presence online I’ve learned that no matter how hard you try, there will always be people who just really love to hate you,” Taylor shares. “That fact has been one of the toughest pills to swallow because my Virgo brain wants to please everyone at all times, but at the end of the day you have to be strong and keep powering through despite what they say. No one knows you like you know you and ‘High Horse’ is my little anthem to remember that It’s never as deep of a cut as it seems.”
Taylor recently wrapped up her sold-out Good Enough Tour, a month long US headline run featuring support from World’s First Cinema. Now she is preparing to make her way to the UK for Slam Dunk Festival. Fans can also catch her later this month at Let’s Go! Music Festival, next month at Four Chord Music Festival, and this September at Bourbon & Beyond.
This fall Taylor will hit the road with Dashboard Confessional and Boys Like Girls, making stops in Boston, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Chicago, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Houston, etc. Tickets are on sale now and available at https://www.tayloracorn.com/.
About Taylor Acorn
Growing up in the early 90’s & 2000’s pop punk/pop rock scene, for Taylor Acorn it was never a phase. Hailing from the small North Central Pennsylvania town of Wellsboro, Taylor had always dreamed of a career in music and in 2014, dropped out of Kutztown University to pursue just that, setting her sights for Nashville in 2017.
With her infectiously relatable releases of “Psycho”, “Certified Depressant”, and “Shapeshifting”, Taylor is now leaving her own footprint in the pop punk community giving her fans a place to feel safe and to feel heard, by tackling tough subjects such as mental health by sharing her own personal struggles. She wants to give her listeners a space where they can feel free and vulnerable, a place where healing is accepted no matter who you are or where you’ve come from.
Taylor released her EP Certified Depressant last year, earning critical acclaim from Grammy.com, The Noise / Ones To Watch, idobi Radio, RiotFest.org, Sweety High, and more.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
May 24 – Hatfield Park, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival
May 25 – Temple Newsam Park @ Slam Dunk Festival
May 28 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington
May 30 — Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork (w/ Dashboard Confessional)
May 31 – Crownsville, MD @ Let’s Go! Music Festival *
June 1 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (w/Walk off The Earth) *
June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival *
Upcoming Tour Dates w/Dashboard Confessional:
Sept 10 – Asbury Park @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Sept 11 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept 12 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sept 14 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sept 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Sept 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Sept 18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sept 19 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2024 **
Sept 20 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
Sept 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Sept 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
Sept 24 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse
Sept 25 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
Sept 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
Sept 28 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct 4 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Oct 5 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Oct 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Oct 9 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
Oct 11 – Forest Grove, OR @ MeMenamins Grand Lodge
Oct 12 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium
Oct 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct 16 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct 23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
Oct 25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Oct 26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Oct 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
** - Date not with Dashboard Confessional
Photo Credit: Doltyn Snedden
