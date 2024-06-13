The Soul Sensations To Present A NIGHT TO REMEMBER Benefiting Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The community is invited to enjoy “A Night to Remember” with three performances of a benefit concert presented by the Soul Sensations and some very special friends. The concerts will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 28-30, 7:30 p.m. in The Donelly Theatre of WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota).

Proceeds from “A Night to Remember” will benefit Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and support its mission of promoting and celebrating African American history and experience, engaging a broad base of patrons and audiences, supporting the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists, and building self-esteem in youth of color.

“The members of Soul Sensations are proud that WBTT has gained a national reputation of excellence as a professional theatre, and we want to support it,” said Soul Sensations founder and dedicated WBTT board member, Dr. Randall Morgan. “I have personally been involved as a supporter of and board member for WBTT for many years and am thrilled to be able to meld my personal and musical passions through our Soul Sensations benefit concerts.”

The performances will feature vocalists Mark Dortch, Ywada Pitts, Dr. Morgan, Dana Merriweather and Raleigh Mosely II performing songs from the golden age of soul and R&B, backed by a sizzling live band led by Music Director/drummer Etienne “EJ” Porter. The rest of the band is: Judi Glover, keys; Matthew McKinnon, auxiliary keys; John Derick, guitar; Kenny Walker, bass; and Willie Shaw Jr., saxophone.

This will be the fifth original performance that Soul Sensations has presented on WBTT's stage since 2014; the previous fundraisers were: "Doo-Wop to Hip-Hop," "The Second Time Around," "Black or White, Makes My Music Right!" and "Put Your Hands Together," which was performed at WBTT's outdoor performance space during the pandemic. This will be the Soul Sensations' first presentation in WBTT's new, state-of-the-art theater.

The Soul Sensations comprises individuals who are established professionals in their fields who have come together to bring audiences the best of the golden age of R&B. Soul Sensation's musicians are consummate professionals, having traveled the world, been conservatory trained and/or played with some of the biggest names in the music business. Soul Sensations has been a part of the entertainment scene throughout Florida for the past 18 years.

“We are so fortunate to have a supporter like Dr. Morgan who is not only prodigiously talented as a musician but who is also happy to share those talents on our behalf,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “We know from past offerings that this is a show that will have people on their feet and happy – just as WBTT does throughout its performance season. We invite anyone who loves hearing great music and having a good time to join us!”

Tickets are $100/sponsors, $50/special guests; visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call the Box Office at 941-366-1505.

About Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe:

The mission of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is to produce professional theatre that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience, engages a broad base of patrons and audiences, supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists, and builds self-esteem in youth of color. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org for more information.

