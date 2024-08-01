Tayla Parx to Embark on 'Many Moons, Many Suns' Fall Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-faceted multiple GRAMMY-Award nominated singer/songwriter, producer, actress, and entrepreneur Tayla Parx is set to launch her Many Moons, Many Suns petite tour this fall, in support of her recently released third album Many Moons, Many Suns. To celebrate the exciting announcement, Parx has also unveiled the music video for “Standing Up To The Wind.”

The Many Moons, Many Suns Tour kicks off in London on September 15 at The Lower Third, before making its way back overseas to North America with stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York before concluding on October 20 in Toronto at Drake Underground. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 2. Additionally, she’ll also return to her Texas home state for a two-night-stand as a special guest on the Music Declares Emergency Tour on October 23 in Denton and October 24 in Austin. All tour dates can be found below.

Most recently, Tayla released her third album Many Moons, Many Suns via her own TaylaMade Records to critical press acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, V Magazine, People, Out, Teen Vogue, and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe which can be heard HERE. Crafted over a tumultuous two years, the 13-track album captures the emotional whirlwind of Parx’s celestial journey of self-discovery.

Tour Dates

September 15 – The Lower Third – London, UK

October 1 – Beat Kitchen – Chicago, IL

October 4 – The Peppermint Club – Los Angeles, CA

October 16 – Baby’s All Right – New York, NY

October 20 – Drake Underground – Toronto, ON

*October 23 – Andy’s Bar – Denton, TX

*October 24 – Parish – Austin, TX

*Music Declares Emergency Tour

About Tayla Parx:

Tayla Parx has reshaped the music landscape with her discography, amassing over 6 billion streams and earning multiple Grammy nominations. Honored with Billboard's "Hitmaker" Award in 2019, she became the first female songwriter since 2014 to have three Top 10 hits on the Hot 100 simultaneously, including Ariana Grande's "7 rings" and "thank u, next," and Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes." Parx is also one of only four Black women to have a #1 song on the Country charts. Parx released critically acclaimed albums 'We Need To Talk' (2019) and 'Coping Mechanisms' (2020) and established TaylaMade, Inc. in 2020, encompassing Parx Publishing and Parx Studios, which have partnered with the Recording Academy and American Express. Her entrepreneurial success earned her a spot on Forbes 30 Under 30. Also an actor, Tayla has appeared in "Hairspray," "Gilmore Girls," Nickelodeon's "True Jackson VP,” and most recently in “Spinning Gold,” among others.

Photo credit: Justin Ayers

