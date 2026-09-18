Tauren Wells Releases HERE COMES THE CHURCH With Tiffany Hudson
The 11-time GRAMMY nominee will host the Dove Awards for a fourth consecutive year and headline the Air1 Worship Now Tour.
Tauren Wells has released the title track from his forthcoming live album, out October 2nd. 'Here Comes the Church' features Tiffany Hudson (Elevation Worship) and embodies the energy of the sold-out room the night of recording, welcoming people from all walks of life into the community they have built. It follows the release of 'What A Miracle Feels Like (Live)' with Naomi Raine, which received 1 million streams in its first week and reached No. 1 on the Vevo video charts. HERE COMES THE CHURCH is available for pre-order and 'Here Comes the Church (Live)' can be streamed here.
'It's probably my favorite song on the album, because I love the church,' shares Tauren. 'It might not even be cool to say right now, but I still love it. At its worst, the church is a business. At its best, the church is a family. I've been able to experience life within the church. It has included bumps, bruises, wounds, and things you must forgive people over. Wherever there are people, there are problems. It's not about the building, it's about those relationships. Tiffany brought her incredible voice to it. It was exciting and epic.'
On October 6th, Tauren pulls double duty at the 57th Annual Dove Awards by hosting for a record fourth consecutive year and taking the stage for a very special performance. In addition, he is nominated for Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for 'Sunday Morning' with Pastor Mike Jr and Worship Album of the Year for BREATHE ON IT, bringing his total to an impressive 20 nominations as a solo artist.
Following the Dove Awards, Tauren is set to headline the Air1 Worship Now Tour kicking off on October 10 in Fredrick, MD. The 20-date run will make stops across the country including Nashville, Louisville, San Antonio, and Fresno before concluding in Corona, CA on November 13. This will mark Tauren's first full tour featuring the music from HERE COMES THE CHURCH and will include some of his smash hits including 'Known' and 'Famous For (I Believe).' Tickets are now on sale here.
Tauren Wells is a multi-platinum recording artist, bestselling author, and dynamic faith leader who has inspired millions through his music, message, and ministry. With 11 GRAMMY nominations, eight GMA Dove Awards, seven #1 radio hits, and over 2.5 billion global streams, he has become one of the most influential voices in contemporary Christian music. His RIAA-certified singles—platinum hits 'Known' and 'Hills and Valleys,' and gold singles 'God's Not Done With You,' 'Famous For (I Believe),' and 'Take It All Back'—continue to resonate deeply with listeners. Known for blending gospel, pop, hip-hop, and R&B, Wells has collaborated with a wide range of artists from H.E.R. and Elevation Worship to Lecrae and Tobymac. Having previously toured with legends including Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey, he has captivated audiences worldwide and continues to lead both on and off stage.
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