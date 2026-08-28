Tauren Wells Releases "SERVE THE LORD (LIVE)" With Davies

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tauren Wells has released the latest song from his highly anticipated live album out this fall. The upbeat 'Serve The Lord (Live)' features fellow worship leader Davies. and is a declaration of intention to keep faith at the center of life. 'Serve The Lord (Live)' is the latest song to be released from Tauren's forthcoming live album, Here Comes the Church, which will be available on October 2nd. It follows the meteoric release of 'What A Miracle Feels Like (Live)' with Naomi Raine which received 1 million streams in its first week and reached No. 1 on the Vevo video charts. Here Comes The Church is available for pre-order and 'Serve The Lord (Live)' can be streamed here.

'Davies. and I have been making music and leading rooms together since Bible college,' shares Tauren. 'He has been an integral part of my life personally and professionally this whole time! In fact, he and his family made the move from Nashville to Austin to help us start Church of Whitestone. Before the church even started, Davies., our Worship Pastor Demetri Wells, and I wrote 'Serve The Lord' as a declaration of decision and faith. It's my prayer it becomes that for you too!'

This fall, Tauren will return as host at the 57th Annual Dove Awards for a record fourth consecutive year and steps into a new role as Executive Producer of the awards. In addition, he is nominated for Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for 'Sunday Morning' with Pastor Mike Jr and Worship Album of the Year for Breathe On It, bringing his total to an impressive 20 nominations as a solo artist. The 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN+ App Friday, October 9 at 7:30 PM and 10 PM ET.

Following the Dove Awards, Tauren is set to headline the Air1 Worship Now Tour kicking off on October 10 in Fredrick, MD. The 20-date run will make stops across the country including Nashville, Louisville, San Antonio, and Fresno before concluding in Corona, CA on November 13. This will mark Tauren's first full tour featuring the music from Here Comes The Church and will include some of his smash hits including 'Known' and 'Famous For (I Believe). Tickets are now on sale here.

Tauren Wells is a multi-platinum recording artist, bestselling author, and dynamic faith leader who has inspired millions through his music, message, and ministry. With 11 GRAMMY nominations, eight GMA Dove Awards, seven #1 radio hits, and over 2.5 billion global streams, he has become one of the most influential voices in contemporary Christian music. His RIAA-certified singles—platinum hits 'Known' and 'Hills and Valleys,' and gold singles 'God's Not Done With You,' 'Famous For (I Believe),' and 'Take It All Back' —continue to resonate deeply with listeners. Known for blending gospel, pop, hip-hop, and R&B, Wells has collaborated with a wide range of artists from H.E.R. and Elevation Worship to Lecrae and Tobymac. Having previously toured with legends including Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey, he has captivated audiences worldwide and continues to lead both on and off stage.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...