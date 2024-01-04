Tatyana Announces New LP 'It's Over' (Sinderlyn)

London-based singer, producer, and harpist Tatyana announces her new album, It's Over, out March 22nd 2024 via Sinderlyn.

A luminous, thumping voyage through the arcs of modern/chronically online dating, the LP charts the undulating risk vs. reward trade off when you open yourself up to someone. Today's announcement arrives alongside a brand new single and video, “Down Bad,” with a video directed by Andy King. Last year, Tatyana teased her return with an earlier album single “Hold My Hand” as well as a standalone track “Femcel Anthem.”

Preorder/Save It's Over HERE.

The video for “Down Bad,” showcasing looks from Kiko Kostadinov, features extended exposures which blur and distort the footage, creating a disorientating atmosphere that King feels captures the song's disorienting feel: "We wanted to create a visual representation of what it's like to be lost in your own head during the course of falling for someone. The warping, spinning and long shutter effects attempt to show what it's like when you start to lose control of your thoughts and emotions. Losing a bit of a grip on reality. Hopefully that comes across."

As Taytana describes it, “Down Bad” arose from its own dizzying creative process: “‘Down Bad' went through some wildly different versions production-wise and I nearly gave up on it! Every person I showed the initial demo to loved it, but it felt off to me for ages. In the end it was this loop I made on the drum machine that ended up being the foundation of the song. The frantic arps in the chorus are my favourite part, they really reflect the emotion. I think the lyrics and message of the song are pretty self-explanatory — anyone who's suffered from limerence or who's fallen in love with the wrong person could relate. Being down bad for someone sucks!”

It's Over presents a tapestry of Tatyana's music credentials and eclectic, transient upbringing. Born in London, before moving to Russia, Holland and Singapore in her teens, before eventually landing in the USA to study music on a full ride scholarship at Berklee College, where, bouncing between Boston and New York's underground electronic music and club scene, she began to further discover her sound. Back in London again, Tatyana imbues her music with both haywire technical proficiency and encyclopedic, far-flung tastes.

Blending expansive, delicate and deliberate production with influence from the likes of Maurice Fulton's use of KORG plug-ins, and Elektron synths, like The Knife, her sound originates from a pure love of the dancefloor: Robyn, Tirzah, Mica Levi, Jessy Lanza, LCD Soundsystem, Four Tet. If you listen carefully, you might catch the shimmer of a harp - she's played classically since she was a little girl. Raised on strictly classic Russian music, it's unsurprising that Tatyana perfected her craft to such a degree that she landed a world tour playing harp with Neneh Cherry, as well as dates with Hatchie, and Hyd too.