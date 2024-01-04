Tatyana Announces New LP 'It's Over' (Sinderlyn)

Her new album will be released on March 22, 2024.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Tatyana Announces New LP 'It's Over' (Sinderlyn)

London-based singer, producer, and harpist Tatyana announces her new album, It's Over, out March 22nd 2024 via Sinderlyn.

A luminous, thumping voyage through the arcs of modern/chronically online dating, the LP charts the undulating risk vs. reward trade off when you open yourself up to someone. Today's announcement arrives alongside a brand new single and video, “Down Bad,” with a video directed by Andy King. Last year, Tatyana teased her return with an earlier album single “Hold My Hand” as well as a standalone track “Femcel Anthem.”

Preorder/Save It's Over HERE.

The video for “Down Bad,” showcasing looks from Kiko Kostadinov, features extended exposures which blur and distort the footage, creating a disorientating atmosphere that King feels captures the song's disorienting feel: "We wanted to create a visual representation of what it's like to be lost in your own head during the course of falling for someone. The warping, spinning and long shutter effects attempt to show what it's like when you start to lose control of your thoughts and emotions. Losing a bit of a grip on reality. Hopefully that comes across."

As Taytana describes it, “Down Bad” arose from its own dizzying creative process: “‘Down Bad' went through some wildly different versions production-wise and I nearly gave up on it! Every person I showed the initial demo to loved it, but it felt off to me for ages. In the end it was this loop I made on the drum machine that ended up being the foundation of the song. The frantic arps in the chorus are my favourite part, they really reflect the emotion. I think the lyrics and message of the song are pretty self-explanatory — anyone who's suffered from limerence or who's fallen in love with the wrong person could relate. Being down bad for someone sucks!”

It's Over presents a tapestry of Tatyana's music credentials and eclectic, transient upbringing. Born in London, before moving to Russia, Holland and Singapore in her teens, before eventually landing in the USA to study music on a full ride scholarship at Berklee College, where, bouncing between Boston and New York's underground electronic music and club scene, she began to further discover her sound. Back in London again, Tatyana imbues her music with both haywire technical proficiency and encyclopedic, far-flung tastes.

Blending expansive, delicate and deliberate production with influence from the likes of Maurice Fulton's use of KORG plug-ins, and Elektron synths, like The Knife, her sound originates from a pure love of the dancefloor: Robyn, Tirzah, Mica Levi, Jessy Lanza, LCD Soundsystem, Four Tet. If you listen carefully, you might catch the shimmer of a harp - she's played classically since she was a little girl. Raised on strictly classic Russian music, it's unsurprising that Tatyana perfected her craft to such a degree that she landed a world tour playing harp with Neneh Cherry, as well as dates with Hatchie, and Hyd too.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Joe Bonsall, Tenor Singer For The Oak Ridge Boys, Announces Retirement Photo
Joe Bonsall, Tenor Singer For The Oak Ridge Boys, Announces Retirement

Joe Bonsall, tenor singer for fifty years for The Oak Ridge Boys, has announced his plans to retire from touring. During a Saturday, December 30th concert in Greenville, Mississippi, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban introduced Ben James (Doyle Lawson, Dailey & Vincent) to an enthusiastic audience at Harlow's Casino Resort.

2
Lil Nas X to Release New Song Next Week; Teases Greatest Comeback Photo
Lil Nas X to Release New Song Next Week; Teases 'Greatest Comeback'

Lil Nas X has confirmed his big comeback. The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker will be releasing his new single and visual next week. While the official artwork has yet to be revealed, he posted a teaser that continues his notorious use of religious imagery.

3
Independent Artist ﻿Two Feet Founds Independent Record Label 477 Records Photo
Independent Artist ﻿Two Feet Founds Independent Record Label 477 Records

The rock artist Two Feet has launched the independent record label, 477 Records. The label was created with the goal of discovering, signing and nourishing independent recording artists by harnessing the unique authenticity that appeals to audiences longing for connection and creativity with guidance only a fellow artist can provide.

4
Wild Up Announces Return Of LA Outdoor Ambient Festival Darkness Sounding Photo
Wild Up Announces Return Of LA Outdoor Ambient Festival Darkness Sounding

Fresh off a 2024 GRAMMY nomination and a stunning NPR Tiny Desk performance, Wild Up — the contemporary music ensemble that has been called “a raucous, grungy, irresistibly exuberant … fun-loving, exceptionally virtuosic family” by The New York Times — have announced a packed slate of performances for early 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

New Orleans Roots Music Wizard Sean Riley Brings Life To New 'Stone Cold Hands' Album Out March 8New Orleans Roots Music Wizard Sean Riley Brings Life To New 'Stone Cold Hands' Album Out March 8
Eric Krasno to Release 'JEZEBEL' Off New AlbumEric Krasno to Release 'JEZEBEL' Off New Album
SWANS Announce New United States Tour Dates For 2024SWANS Announce New United States Tour Dates For 2024
Fall Out Boy Joins Lineup For The 2024 'iHeartRadio ALTer EGO'Fall Out Boy Joins Lineup For The 2024 'iHeartRadio ALTer EGO'

Videos

Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
APPROPRIATE