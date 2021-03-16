Tash Neal To Release Video For Song 'Boomerang'

On March 18th, Tash Neal will release the music video for his song "Boomerang" which was directed by Nate Ford and shot in Hoboken, NJ. "Boomerang" is one of eleven songs from his hard-hitting and even harder-grooving debut solo album Charge It To The Game which just dropped on March 12th via Black Hill Records.

"'Boomerang' was the first song that really solidified to me a new sound was coming that was different than the songs I was writing before and with The London Souls. It was the jumping off point that let my antenna know, the album is being written right now and it will be an evolution. Soon after, all the songs for Charge it to the Game would come," comments Neal.

Charge It To The Game is all power and propulsion, grit and grime. It's eleven high-energy, high-stakes rock-blues-funk-psych-r&b-pop workouts that slam and slide and swagger and strut with relentless passion and unshakeable soul. "It's a celebration of life and a celebration of getting over s," Neal says. Because really, at the end of the day what else can you do but just keep running till you hear the alarm go off? "That's what I love about the album and the album title-it's such a statement," he continues. "Whatever you have to face, it's like, charge it to the game, man. I'm still here. I'm still living."

Celebrating life is especially meaningful to Neal after being involved in a horrific car accident in 2012 in his hometown of New York City that came very close to turning tragic. Neal, after spending the evening at a friend's downtown studio, was heading home in a taxi when it was broadsided by an out-of-control drag racer. As a crowd of onlookers gathered, the singer and guitarist's limp body was pulled from the totaled vehicle by medics using the Jaws of Life. Neal underwent brain surgery and had a piece of his skull removed and was then placed in a medically-induced coma.

Friends and family were warned that Neal's mental and physical capacities, not to mention his musical abilities, might be forever compromised-indeed, at one point he came out of the coma paralyzed over half his body, only to be put back under again. But not long after waking up for good, Neal recalls looking over at his father, who had been keeping vigil by his bedside, and gesturing to an acoustic he had with him. "My dad gave me the guitar and I played a couple chords," Neal says. "And I was like, 'All right, I'm good.' For the first time since the accident I felt like myself again."

Tash previously released three singles and videos ahead of his album release including "Like A Glove" which was produced by Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach, his debut solo single "Something Ain't Right," a song that chronicles the injustice and inhumanity that prevails in society today and his most recent "All I See Is Blood," a song inspired by his accident after awakening from the coma with dried blood in his cornea from the blood crushing his brain due to the impact. "All I See Is Blood" was accompanied by a documentary-style lyric video created by Liz Hirsch chronicling Tash's accident and recovery using newspaper clippings, images from the hospital and other personal archives.

As a musician, Neal has been running this game for a decade now, with most of that time spent fronting New York City duo The London Souls and making a name for himself amongst fans and peers as one of rock's most exciting and explosive singers and guitarists. Neal has critically-acclaimed albums and appearances at festivals like Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits under his belt and has performed with the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Slash, Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Black Crowes and many others.