Tanya Tucker Releases New Album 'Sweet Western Sound'

2x Grammy-winning entertainment legend and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Tanya Tucker’s highly anticipated new album, Sweet Western Sound, is out now via Fantasy Records.

Produced once again by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, Sweet Western Sound reunites the award-winning trio following Tanya’s landmark 2019 album, While I’m Livin’, which reintroduced her to a new generation and went on to win the GRAMMY for Best Country Album as well as Best Country Song (“Bring My Flowers Now”).

In celebration of the new music, Tanya will perform at the Grand Ole Opry tonight followed by two shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium this weekend (Saturday sold-out). She will also embark on her “Sweet Western Sound Tour” later this month with stops at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall, Helotes’ John T. Floore’s Country Store, Houston’s Heights Theater (two nights), Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s, New York’s SummerStage in Central Park, Knoxville’s Tennessee Theatre and Atlanta’s Atlanta Symphony Hall among others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Sweet Western Sound stands on Tanya’s exquisitely warm and wizened vocals and a spectacular collection of cut-deep songs—an assertive and confident declaration of vitality and purpose from an irrepressible and irreplaceable country music icon.

In addition to songs by Tanya, Carlile and Jennings, the album features contributions from Bernie Taupin, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, JT Nero, Billy Don Burns and Craig Dillingham as well as a voicemail-generated rhyme from Tanya’s hero and close friend, the late great Billy Joe Shaver, which opens and closes the album.

“Sweet Western Sound is another revelation and I’m excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor,” says Tanya. “It’s ALWAYS a trip working with Brandi and Shooter. I didn't know if we’d be working together again on a new album after While I’m Livin’!! But we did it! Lots of new things we did this time and I even co-wrote some of the songs, which means a lot to me. Brandi says we're MAGIC together, and I'm starting to believe her!!!!”

Born in Seminole, Texas, Tanya had her first country hit, the classic “Delta Dawn,” at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that auspicious beginning, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboardcountry charts.

Tanya’s indelible songs include some of country music’s biggest hits such as the aforementioned “Delta Dawn,” “Soon,” “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane,” “It’s a Little Too Late,” “Trouble,” “Texas (When I Die),” “If It Don’t Come Easy” and “Strong Enough To Bend.” Tanya is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards.

In 2020, Tanya received two GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Album: While I’m Livin’ and Best Country Song: “Bring My Flowers Now.” In October 2022 “The Return of Tanya Tucker, Featuring Brandi Carlile,” a documentary that chronicles the resurgence in Tucker’s career following the success of her aforementioned 2019 album While I’m Livin’, hit theaters globally via Sony Pictures Classics. Lauded by The New York Times, the documentary raves that Tanya “hasn’t lost a step in terms of phrasing.

The teardrop in her voice, strategically used in heartache songs, remains credible. [The doc] interweaves the contemporary sessions…better-than-competent piece of fan service.” In December 2022, Tanya made her acting debut in a lead role in Paramount’s “A Nashville Country Christmas,” starring alongside Academy Award® winner Keith Carradine.

TANYA TUCKER CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

June 2—Nashville, TN—The Grand Ole Opry

June 3—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

June 4—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

June 11—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre*

June 17—Martinsville, IN—Morgan County Fairgrounds+

June 23—Lubbock, TX—The Buddy Holly Hall

June 24—Helotes, TX—John T. Floore’s Country Store

June 27—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater

June 28—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater

June 30—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

July 1—Miami, OK—Buffalo Run Casino

July 22—Fort St. John, BC—Energetic County Fair

July 26—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

July 28—Calgary, AB—Calgary Folk Music Festival

July 30—White Sulphur Springs, MT—Red Ants Pants Music Festival

September 7—Marietta, OH—The Peoples Bank Theatre

September 9—Orillia, ON—Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

September 14—New York, NY—SummerStage in Central Park

September 15—Shippensburg, PA—H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center

September 22—Florence, KY—Turfway Park Event Center

September 23—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater#

September 28—Knoxville, TN—Tennessee Theatre

September 29—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall

October 4—Fayetteville, AR—Walton Arts Center – Baum Walker Hall

October 6-8—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 13-15—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

*with The Highwomen

+co-headline with Ashley McBryde and special guests Neal McCoy and Easton Corbin

#with Brandi Carlile

Photo credit: Michael Franz