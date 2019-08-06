Tame Impala Confirm New U.S. Tour Dates

On the heels of the mesmerizing headline set at Chicago's Lollapalooza, Tame Impala has announced four additional shows around the forthcoming stop at this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival (where he plays Fridays October 4 and 11). Further, after selling out New York City's Madison Square Garden on August 21, Tame Impala has added a second night on August 22 (tickets still available). All tour dates are below.

This year has seen Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) release two new singles, "Borderline" and "Patience," both via Interscope Records. Parker debuted both tracks on Saturday Night Live on March 30.

"Tame Impala's latest is funky feel-good music that demands that thumbs are snapped and heads are swayed - first to the right, then the left. Close your eyes when zoning out to Kevin Parker's soaring voice that floats above your head and you'll see colors - the visible spectrum and so, so much more - smashing together, separating, mixing, and multiplying into shapes recognized and never before seen." - MTV

Tame Impala is Kevin Parker. His last album Currents (Interscope) was released in 2015 earning him a second GRAMMY nomination, RIAA Gold-certification and word-wide critical acclaim. The New York Times labeled it a "a tour de force" and Pitchfork said, "nearly every proper song on 'Currents' is a revelatory statement of Parker's range and increasing expertise as a producer, arranger, songwriter, and vocalist while maintaining the essence of Tame Impala." NPR noted, "[Parker] advocates for constant reinvention... That commitment to evolution helps make Tame Impala an unlikely but worthy candidate for major stardom."

Hailing from Perth, Australia, he first toured the U.S. in 2010, playing small clubs for crowds of 200. A handful of trips to the U.S. later and thanks to the ravenous demand of fans for a transcendent live performance, Tame Impala has gone on to headline festivals and theaters around the world and released three full length albums - Innerspeaker, Lonerism and Currents. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with Travis Scott, SZA, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Kanye West, Kali Uchis, Theophilus London, Miguel, A$AP Rocky and more.

August 13 - Parkbühne Wuhlheide - Berlin, GERMANY

August 08 - Oya Fest - Oslo

August 09 - Flow Festival - Helsinki, FINLAND

August 14 - Pukkelpop - Hasselt, BELGIUM

August 15 - La Route Du Rock - Rennes, FRANCE

August 16 - Lowlands Festival - Walibi Holland, NETHERLANDS

August 21 & 22 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

August 23 - The Mann Center for the Performing Arts - Philadelphia, PA

August 24 - The Anthem - Washington D.C.

October 2 - Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX

October 5 - Lawn @ White Oak, Houston, TX

October 4 & 11 - Austin City Limits Festival, Austin, TX

October 7 & 8 - Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

