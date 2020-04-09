Tally Spear Releases 'Can't Find What I'm Looking For' Video

Tally Spear has released the lyric video for her brand new single 'Can't Find What I'm Looking For'.

Watch below!

The video premiered with Clash Magazine as their 'Track Of The Day' who said, "Tally Spear has always wanted to turn negative aspects into positive attributes. Resolutely DIY, she's able to make something grand from the smallest budget, nailing down her ideas with impeccable precision."

Self-directed and edited from her bedroom during lockdown, it is a pertinent visual for these strange times and features the song's lyrics rolling over footage of Tally skateboarding around a deserted London, in scenes that were filmed before the current restrictions were put in.

Regarding the video Tally says, "I wanted to offer a texture behind the words for this lyric video. So my friend and I went out late at night in London, before the city had been hit by the virus pandemic, and I just skated around streets in Soho, Piccadilly and Maida Vale. I wanted it to look aimless, searching, like a fly on the wall witnessing my journey of going nowhere especially, but continuing to move nonetheless. This kind of depicts the state of the world right now in some way."

Taken from her forthcoming EP due for release later this summer, 'Can't Find What I'm Looking For' is an energised, dark bassy pop track laced with a flippant rock attitude produced with Max Marlow (Kodaline, Declan McKenna). Tally's brooding yet highflying vocals address the pursuit of happiness and being content in one's self.

Speaking about the single Tally says, "We're always looking for something, someone, to make us 'happy.' You begin questioning what it is you're trying to find, and if it even exists. This song is about the struggle to find meaningful relationships, experiences, and the difficulty of just being content in this society."

'Can't Find What I'm Looking For' follows the release of the acclaimed single 'What Do I Want' earlier this year, providing the first taste of the forthcoming EP highlighting her danceable guitar pop.

Tally Spear has achieved great critical acclaim from the likes of Music Week, Clash, Diva Magazine, It's All Indie and more. She's also made an impressive impact on the live scene previously playing British Summer Time, supporting Akala and also headlining a packed Upstairs at Ronnie Scott's.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

Tally Spear comes armed with her punky brand of pop in 2020 and is set to make a big statement with her debut EP in the summer.