Talinda Bennington And Kevin Lyman Announce 320 Festival Online

Earlier this year, Kevin Lyman (Founder of the Vans Warped Tour, USC Professor, and CEO of the Kevin Lyman Group and Unite the United) and Talinda Bennington (Co-Founder of 320 Changes Direction) announced a one-of-a-kind festival aimed at changing the way we talk about mental health, 320 Festival. Given the current restrictions on public gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Festival that was set to take place across the entire L.A. LIVE complex in May has been canceled in its current form. However, this does not mean the conversation surrounding mental health will stop. If anything, it's more important than ever.

Today, Talinda and Kevin have announced 320 Festival will be going ONLINE. In partnership with KNEKT.TV, people from all around the world can tune in on Facebook Live, YouTube Live, and the KNEKT.TV Network on Roku and Apple TV to join the conversation through educational sessions, musical performances, workshops and more May 8 - 10, 2020. The virtual event is free and open for all to join and participate.

"The idea for 320 was born out of my personal experience and the recognition that we can do better to address the needs of those who are suffering with mental health concerns and addiction," shares Talinda Bennington.

Bennington created 320 Changes Direction in honor of her late husband, Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. She continues, "For 13 years I watched my husband Chester struggle with depression and substance use. I often felt scared and alone. I was uneducated about the challenges he faced and I wanted information - but finding answers to my questions and available help for our family was very difficult. We need to change the culture of mental health so that those in need - and their family members - are able to speak openly about their struggles so that they can seek the care they deserve."

Kevin Lyman continues, "In times of adversity, it has always been about adapting and we are glad we were able to work with KNEKT.TV to bring the 320 Festival online."

Kent Speakman of KNEKT.TV shares, "KNEKT.TV was born out of a vision and commitment to provide the world with accessible viewing, positive connections and content that matters. There has never been a more significant time to bring this technology to support humanity. It is an honor to be part of this historic moment when wellness, finance and isolation add critical significance to all aspects of mental health.

Music is what gets people through tough times, it's the bridge to connection, connection with the artists, the other fans, it lets us know we are not alone in what we are going through. We at KNEKT are honored to be a part of such an important moment in history, bringing together everyone around the world, on this topic, while we are all, equally at home, and connection in this digital world is a big part of where humanity stands today."

The 320 Festival ONLINE will feature over 40 non-profit partners providing resources, Mindfulness Daybreaks, and live performances from artists including Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October, Lindsey Stirling, Art Alexakis of Everclear, Social House, Bruce Wiegner, Dylan Dunlap, Elohim, Evaride, Frank Zummo of Sum 41, Gnash, Holy Wars, Moontower, Rouxx and more. The Educational Sessions will feature discussions surrounding topics like Cultural Perspectives on Mental Health, Social Media: The Age of Anxiety, Coping and Thriving After Trauma, The Psyche of Sports: Lessons Learned On and Off the Court, Prevention Resources: Learn the 5 Signs and How to Help, Criminalizing Mental Illness: America's Shame, Hope for the Day's Things We Don't Say Workshop, Music's Effects on Mental Health and Addiction, Being an Activist and a Creative: How to Channel Both of Your Passions to Impact Your Community, Mental Health + The Education System, Living with Addiction, Mental Health In The Workplace and more.

Participating artist Frank Zummo of Sum 41 shares, "Pushing through and taking this Festival online is truly beautiful & needed during these difficult times."

Musical duo Social House continues, "We believe that mental health is one of the most important conversations everyone should be having today - breaking down stigma and opening up acceptance to so many struggling. We are so excited to be joining 320 Festival Online and all the other artists participating to continue spreading the word about such an important cause that is both deeply personal & significant to us."

Panelists and speakers include Jason Flom (CEO of Lava Records and criminal justice advocate), Justin Brooks (Director of the California Innocence Project), Tara Conner (Miss USA 2006), Erin Raftery Ryan (Executive Director, NAMI, Westside LA), Tiffany Jenkins (Juggling with the Jenkins), DJ Nash (Executive Producer of "a million little things"), Bob Fitzgerald (Television Play-by-Play Broadcaster of the Golden State Warriors), Torri Shack (Executive Director / Founder of Tangible Movements), Justin Furstenfeld (Lead Singer of Blue October), Wesley Geer (Founder of Rock To Recovery, Founding Member of Hed PE, Touring Member of Korn), Greg Williams (Filmmaker, "The Anonymous People" and "Generation Found"), Brian Mackenzie (Breathing Coach, Founder & Creative Director at Power Speed Endurance, Co-Founder & Creative Director for MyState, LLC, President & Co-Founder of Health and Human Performance Foundation), Nazanin Mandi (Actress, Model & Singer), Jennifer Gimenez (Model, Actress, TV Personality, Addiction Specialist & Speaker), Gabe Escobar (Tik Tok Influencer & Mental Health Advocate), Paul Zak, PhD, Jamie Tworkowski (Founder of TWLOHA), Jonny Boucher (Founder + CEO of Hope for the Day and Sip of Hope), Richard "Wolfie" Wolf (Author of "Tune In: Music as the Bridge to Mindfulness", Emmy Award-winning Composer, Multi-Platinum Selling Producer, CEO of Producers Lab, Inc., USC Adjunct Professor), Joel Rivas (CEO and Founder of Saint City Culinary Foundation), LJ Malberg (Founder & President Compassionate Muse), Christmas Bacos (Sr. Director of Workplace Mental Health, HFTD), James Kinney (VP, People of Advertising Agency & Co-Founder of Disrupt HR LA) and more.

For more information on 320 Festival Online, please head to www.320Festival.com.





