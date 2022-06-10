Take That's Mark Owen Releases More New Music From Upcoming Solo Album

Mark Owen has today released his brand new single, Are You Looking For Billy?. The track is the second offering from his forthcoming album and first solo record in over nine years, Land Of Dreams, out September 23 via BMG. Pre-order Land Of Dreams here.

Are You Looking For Billy? perfectly showcases Mark's wide vocal range and distinctive tone which, alongside the buoyant and uplifting instrumentation, makes for the ultimate pop track. The track was written by Mark and Gannin Arnold (Queen, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins) and recorded in Los Angeles.

With a 'Record of the Week' at Radio 2 and a 'Spotlight Track' at Magic & Magic Chilled already under his belt, next week Mark will be heading to the Isle of Wight Festival for his first festival performance of the summer, followed by Latitude Festival on Sunday July 24.

Mark Owen is one of Britain's most celebrated music stars. As part of pop group Take That, he has won eight BRIT Awards, scored 12 UK No.1 singles, eight UK No.1 albums, sold over 45 million records and played live to millions of fans around the world. He released his first solo album, Green Man, after Take That first split in 1996 and, since then, he has released a further four solo albums. His last, 2013's The Art Of Doing Nothing, was his highest charting album to date.

Listen to the new single here: