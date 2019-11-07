Taali Shares 'Wayward Star' Single

Chamber-pop singer/songwriter Taali has released "Wayward Star". The delicate Fender Rhodes-led tune is a placid refrain about what it's like to be truly yourself with someone, and let down your guard, "specifically, to be with someone who had been through as much as me was a new challenge, and also a new beauty," Taali says behind the inspiration. Her Were Most Of Your Stars Out? EP is due out this Friday on Rainbow Blonde Records, a label and worldwide collective she runs with creative partner R&B/jazz vocalist José James and engineer/producer Brian Bender.



Listen to Wayward Star below!

In celebration of release day on Friday, November 8, Taali will be holding a Global Listening Party via a Spotify enabled chatroom at 11am PST / 2pm EST for users all over the world to collectively stream her new music, talk with one another, and ask questions. Taali was also recently featured on AdoramaTV's episodic series Beyond the Sound, where she performed her empowering debut single "Hear You Now" with a special, handpicked collective choir of women.



The forthcoming EP is an entirely acoustic collection filled with unparalleled honesty, expressive lyricism and vulnerable fragility. Debuted by KCRW, she previously unveiled intimate duet "Snowfall on Orchard" featuring José James and the piano-led Regina Spektor-esque ode "Los Angeles." Taali will be performing live across the US, kicking off on tonight, November 7 in New York City, with additional stops in Denver and Los Angeles.



Taali, like onetime New York resident and modern storyteller Leonard Cohen, successfully weaves Jewish culture, melody and harmony into the wider American pop landscape. After years of vocal cord issues, which culminated with surgery and Taali unable to sing herself, she leaned harder into writing for others. She left her roots behind, and moved to LA in 2017 where she contributed seven songs to James' album, Love In A Time Of Madness and wrote for/with Mad Decent hip-hop innovator Jarina De Marco and gospel performer Mali Music. She also joined a Jewish service called Nefesh, part of Los Angeles' Wilshire Boulevard Temple during which time Taali both rediscovered her artistry and her Jewish culture. She is now preparing to debut her new self-produced EP. "L.A. is where the three elements came together," Taali says, reflecting on her last two years. "My Judaism, my legitimate love for pop music--and New York harmony."

Photo Credit: Janette Beckman





