TV/ Radio/ Instagram Personality Anthony Lario Plans To Release New Music

Entertainment personality and Broadway enthusiast, Anthony Lario released a holiday single with a comedy twist, entitled "Christmas Kinda Sucks! FT No-K" at the end of last year. https://www.instagram.com/p/B6b49bvFyAP/ The single was met with impressive reception locally and amongst his on-line fans.

While Lario's TV, radio, and Instagram personas are primarily based in comedy, he has new plans for his music in the future. Anthony mused on releasing new music in a recent Instagram post. https://www.instagram.com/p/B64Lc8VlUvz/ He writes "This is part of a song I wrote back in the fall called "The First To Go". The fabulous Abigail Clouser is accompanying me on harmony! I know on Instagram I make a lot of comedy skits and I wrote a "comedy Christmas" song (Christmas Kinda Sucks!), but honestly I DO mainly write a lot of really sappy, dramatic, sad songs lol. I'm constantly writing - other than funny stuff and media, song writing and music is really one of my first loves. I sometimes think about releasing these songs on an EP or album, but I always wonder if people would listen- or even take them seriously bc of my "insta persona" of always being the funny guy. (Which is my own fault) What do you think? Should I release some of these songs?"

Sources close to Anthony Lario confirm that he will be releasing non-comedic pop music in 2020 with the help of producer No-K. This new EP can be expected as early as March, with the title single rumored to be "The First To Go".

Anthony Lario is known for his appearances on the CW's Unplugged with Daryn & Eraldo, Sirius XM's Radio Andy, and his Instagram comedy skits @anthonylario. Lario is also a well known supporter of theater and the arts locally and globally.





