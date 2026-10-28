TROPIDELIC to Launch A NEW DAWN TOUR; Everwild Festival Tickets on Sale

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Cleveland-based genre-bending band Tropidelic is gearing up for a new chapter with the announcement of their 2027 'A New Dawn' Tour. Known for their high-energy live shows and signature blend of reggae, rock, hip-hop, funk, and punk, the band continues to build momentum following the release of First Light, the most-streamed album in the band's history.

The upcoming tour will bring Tropidelic's infectious energy and evolving live production to audiences across the country as they continue expanding their sound and connecting with fans old and new. Following their first-ever tour featuring a complete visual and audio production—including a dedicated lighting designer, a custom light wall, and a full light ring—Tropidelic is poised to take the live experience even further in 2027.

The First Light era has marked a major milestone for the band, with new music and an elevated concert experience reflecting their continued growth. With the 'A New Dawn' tour, Tropidelic looks ahead to the next phase of that journey, bringing their unmistakable sound and community-driven spirit to the stage.

Fans can also look forward to Tropidelic's return to Everwild Festival where blind-faith tickets are available now for the festival's next gathering of music, community, and summer celebration which will take place in Thornville, OH on August 5-7 2027.

Tropidelic - First Light Tour

November 11 Hampton, NH Wally's

November 12 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground

November 13 Syracuse, NY Middle Ages Brewing

November 14 Harrisburg, PA XL Live

November 15 Millvale, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

November 18 Des Moines, IA Wooly's

November 19 Madison, WI Atwood Music Hall

November 20 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

November 21 Cleveland, OH The Agora

Tropidelic — A New Dawn Tour

January 22 Buffalo, NY Electric City

January 27 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

January 28 Leesburg, VA Tally Ho Theatre

January 29 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

January 30 Charlotte, NC Neighborhood Theatre

January 31 Charleston, SC The Charleston Pour House

February 2 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle

February 5 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

February 6 Stuart, FL Terra Fermata

February 7 St. Augustine, FL Colonial Oak Music Park

February 8 Fort Walton Beach, FL Downtown Music Hall

February 10 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

February 11 Nashville, TN The Basement East

February 12 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

February 13 Flint, MI The Machine Shop







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