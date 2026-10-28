Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
TROPIDELIC to Launch A NEW DAWN TOUR; Everwild Festival Tickets on Sale
The reggae-rock fusion band continues building on their most successful album with an expanded live production across North America.
Cleveland-based genre-bending band Tropidelic is gearing up for a new chapter with the announcement of their 2027 'A New Dawn' Tour. Known for their high-energy live shows and signature blend of reggae, rock, hip-hop, funk, and punk, the band continues to build momentum following the release of First Light, the most-streamed album in the band's history.
The upcoming tour will bring Tropidelic's infectious energy and evolving live production to audiences across the country as they continue expanding their sound and connecting with fans old and new. Following their first-ever tour featuring a complete visual and audio production—including a dedicated lighting designer, a custom light wall, and a full light ring—Tropidelic is poised to take the live experience even further in 2027.
The First Light era has marked a major milestone for the band, with new music and an elevated concert experience reflecting their continued growth. With the 'A New Dawn' tour, Tropidelic looks ahead to the next phase of that journey, bringing their unmistakable sound and community-driven spirit to the stage.
Fans can also look forward to Tropidelic's return to Everwild Festival where blind-faith tickets are available now for the festival's next gathering of music, community, and summer celebration which will take place in Thornville, OH on August 5-7 2027.
Tropidelic - First Light Tour
November 11 Hampton, NH Wally's
November 12 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground
November 13 Syracuse, NY Middle Ages Brewing
November 14 Harrisburg, PA XL Live
November 15 Millvale, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre
November 18 Des Moines, IA Wooly's
November 19 Madison, WI Atwood Music Hall
November 20 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection
November 21 Cleveland, OH The Agora
Tropidelic — A New Dawn Tour
January 22 Buffalo, NY Electric City
January 27 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre
January 28 Leesburg, VA Tally Ho Theatre
January 29 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27
January 30 Charlotte, NC Neighborhood Theatre
January 31 Charleston, SC The Charleston Pour House
February 2 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle
February 5 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
February 6 Stuart, FL Terra Fermata
February 7 St. Augustine, FL Colonial Oak Music Park
February 8 Fort Walton Beach, FL Downtown Music Hall
February 10 Atlanta, GA Terminal West
February 11 Nashville, TN The Basement East
February 12 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's
February 13 Flint, MI The Machine Shop
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