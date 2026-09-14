TROPIDELIC to Headline Fall 2026 Tour with Cleveland Homecoming

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Cleveland genre-benders Tropidelic are keeping the momentum of their latest album First Light going with an extended fall 2026 tour of headline dates, including a highly anticipated Cleveland homecoming at The Agora on November 21. The full production hometown show promises to be a special night for the band and the fans who have been there since Tropidelic's earliest days, when the group was building its following one backyard party at a time. Surfer Girl and The Quasi Kings will open all dates.

Released June 26, First Light marked another evolution for Tropidelic, expanding the band's signature blend of reggae, rock, hip-hop, and punk while preserving the infectious energy and positivity that have made them one of the most dedicated fanbases in the scene. The album features collaborations with The Movement, Collie Buddz, Eli-Mac, Fortunate Youth, Little Stranger, and The Quasi Kings, showcasing the band's most expansive songwriting and production to date.

For more than 15 years, Tropidelic has built its career the old-fashioned way: on the road, in front of fans, and through a fiercely independent grassroots approach. What started with backyard parties in Cleveland has grown into the band's own destination event, Everwild Music Festival, while their reputation as one of the genre's most dynamic live acts has taken them to major festivals including Okeechobee, BeachLife, and Tortuga, as well as tours with Dirty Heads, Lupe Fiasco, and 311 and multiple appearances at Colorado's legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tropidelic have also announced the dates for 2027's Everwild Music Festival which will take place from August 5-7 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. The festival, which kicked off in 2021 sold out for the first time this year and dates for the 2027 weekend will go on sale in the coming weeks.

The band's connection to their city and state runs deep. Tropidelic has thrown out the ceremonial first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians game before performing live for a packed stadium, adopted a stretch of Cleveland-area highway with a goal of keeping it so clean 'you could eat off our stretch,' according to vocalist Roads, and regularly volunteers at a local men's shelter while encouraging fans to join them in giving back. The November 21 show at The Agora brings that journey full circle, giving the band a chance to celebrate First Light on the same ground where their Cleveland roots helped shape the band they are today.

Tropidelic 2026 Tour

October 10 Las Vegas, NV Vegas Vibez

October 17 Jacksonville, FL Tropic Invasion

November 11 Hampton, NH Wally's *

November 12 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground *

November 13 Syracuse, NY Middle Ages Brewing *

November 14 Harrisburg, PA XL Live *

November 15 Millvale, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre *

November 18 Des Moines, IA Wooly's *

November 19 Madison, WI Atwood Music Hall *

November 20 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection *

November 21 Cleveland, OH The Agora *

* = headline dates with Surfer Girl & The Quasi Kings

Photo Credit: Benjamin Koelling (benko.creative)



Photo Credit: Benjamin Koelling (benko.creative)

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