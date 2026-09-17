TRIP THE NIGHT FANTASTIC Album Release Show to Feature Terri Lyne Carrington

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4x GRAMMY Award-winning drummer, educator, and activist Terri Lyne Carrington will celebrate her new album TRIP THE NIGHT FANTASTIC with a special album release show on Friday, September 25, at The Jazz Club (9 W 56 St) in New York City, alongside her collective Social Science.

TRIP THE NIGHT FANTASTIC, released July 31 on Candid Records, is the critically acclaimed sophomore album from GRAMMY-nominated ensemble Social Science (Matthew Stevens, Aaron Parks, and Morgan Guerin). A genre-defying amalgamation of art and activism, the album has been described as 'An album to make you dance, and think, together' by Jazzwise. The 13-track LP boasts an illustrious roll call of emcees (Nappy Nina, Kokayi), vocalists (Arooj Aftab, Ledisi), spoken word artists (Tarriona 'Tank' Ball, Moor Mother), and instrumentalists (Brandee Younger, Simon Moullier) to explore systemic and contemporary themes such as identity, racism, gender justice, climate change, immigration, animal rights, and more.

About Terri Lyne Carrington

When she was just 11-years-old, Terri Lyne earned a scholarship for Berklee, where she currently teaches and founded the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice. She then went on to become the first woman to win a GRAMMY Award for the Best Jazz Instrumental Album category in 2013, and has won an array of additional accolades since. Last year, Terri Lyne released We Insist! 2025, a reimagining of Max Roach's landmark protest album, which earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album and won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album.

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