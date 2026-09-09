Terri Lyne Carrington to Present SOCIAL SCIENCE Album Release at NYC Jazz Club

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Drummer, educator, and activist Terri Lyne Carrington is bringing her acclaimed collective Social Science to New York City for an album release show at The Jazz Club (9 W 56 St) on Friday, September 25.

The performance celebrates Trip the Night Fantastic, released July 31 on Candid Records, the sophomore album from GRAMMY nominated ensemble Social Science, which includes Matthew Stevens, Aaron Parks, and Morgan Guerin.

The 13-track LP features an extensive list of guest artists, including emcees Nappy Nina and Kokayi, vocalists Arooj Aftab and Ledisi, spoken word artists Tarriona 'Tank' Ball and Moor Mother, and instrumentalists Brandee Younger and Simon Moullier. The album explores systemic and contemporary themes such as identity, racism, gender justice, climate change, immigration, animal rights, and more.

About Terri Lyne Carrington

When she was just 11 years old, Terri Lyne earned a scholarship for Berklee, where she currently teaches and founded the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice. She then went on to become the first woman to win a GRAMMY Award for the Best Jazz Instrumental Album category in 2013, and has won an array of additional accolades since. Last year, Terri Lyne released We Insist! 2025, a reimagining of Max Roach's landmark protest album, which earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album and won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album.

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