THE WARREN HAYNES BAND Comes To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall In September

The Warren Haynes Band – Million Voices Whisper Tour comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Friday, September 20 at 8PM.

The Warren Haynes Band, led by GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov't Mule front man Warren Haynes, has announced their Million Voices Whisper Tour and revealed their new studio album, Million Voices Whisper, will be released this fall.

A limited number of specially curated fan packages will be available for the fall tour, an packages include one Ultimate Guitar Player Package per show, featuring a Les Paul Classic, Translucent Cherry guitar to be played at the show by Warren and signed and delivered in a private post-show meet & greet with a photo with Warren, premium reserved seats, and more, and the Guitar Player Package, which includes an autographed Gibson Les Paul Standard Pickguard, a set of custom Warren Haynes guitar picks in collector box, a Dunlop guitar slide, and set of GHS strings (items as used by Warren), plus priority access and more. Visit www.warrenhaynes.net for all ticketing and VIP information and to purchase.

Performing alongside Haynes (vocals, guitar) for the new all-star lineup of the Warren Haynes Band is Gov't Mule bassist Kevin Scott, veteran WHB member and two-time Grammy Award-winning drummer Terence Higgins, recognized for his work with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Ani DiFranco and others, and the venerable Greg Osby on sax, with Matt Slocum on keys for the summer tour. Longtime friend and famed keyboardist John Medeski (most notably known as one-third of the groundbreaking trio Medeski, Martin & Wood) returns to the fold for the band's fall tour. The Warren Haynes Band recently made their live debut on a European tour and a 7-show run directly supporting Slash on the West Coast dates of his blues-infused S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, which received critical acclaim and saw Slash join the WHB for an impressive take on the Haynes classic “Soulshine” at various shows.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26 at 12PM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

